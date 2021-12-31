ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid Gets Last Laugh Over Kevin Durant During 76ers’ Victory Over Nets

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM5Xr_0dZcJa9M00

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant went at it in the final moments of the 76ers’ win over the Nets on Thursday, with the two exchanging words once again.

The two superstars clashed as Embiid took free throws with Philadelphia holding a comfortable lead with just seconds to play. Then after the final whistle, Embiid appeared to tell Durant to "go home".

Durant downplayed the incident, telling reporters that the back-and-forth was in “the name of the game.”

“He didn’t really say nothing,” Durant said. “… We just respect each other so much that natural competitive fire comes out.”

Embiid echoed the sentiments. The scene should look familiar, because earlier this season, Durant had informed Embiid it was his time to leave in a war of words between the two when the Nets won 114–105. Embiid clearly hadn’t forgotten.

While the exchange dominated headlines, both players finished with exceptional nights. Embiid finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Durant added 33 points for the Nets.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kevin Durant
Fox News

NBA stars Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid let competitive spirits fly on court, express admiration for each other

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had some words for each other toward the end of their game on Thursday night in Brooklyn. Embiid told Durant and the Nets to go back home after Philadelphia won 110-102 in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. Embiid was just returning the favor to Durant after the Nets beat the 76ers earlier this month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

NBA: Joel Embiid scores 34 points as Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid scored 34 points as the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a third successive win with a 110-102 victory against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and Seth Curry made 17 for the 76ers, led by assistant Dan Burke in the absence of head coach Doc Rivers because of Covid.
NBA
Miami Herald

Embiid, 76ers spoil Durant’s return to Nets’ lineup

Joel Embiid scored 34 points and the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant’s return to the lineup by beating the Brooklyn Nets 110-102 on Thursday night. Durant had 33 points in his first game in two weeks, having missed three games in health and safety protocols. He picked up right where he left off, having averaged 39.7 points in the three games before that.
NBA
NYPost

Nets could be without LaMarcus Aldridge against Grizzlies

The Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge was a surprise addition to the injury list, questionable for Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with right foot soreness. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Kyrie Irving are out as expected. But having Aldridge’s status in doubt could be a tough blow.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy