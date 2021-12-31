Joel Embiid Gets Last Laugh Over Kevin Durant During 76ers’ Victory Over Nets

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant went at it in the final moments of the 76ers’ win over the Nets on Thursday, with the two exchanging words once again.

The two superstars clashed as Embiid took free throws with Philadelphia holding a comfortable lead with just seconds to play. Then after the final whistle, Embiid appeared to tell Durant to "go home".

Durant downplayed the incident, telling reporters that the back-and-forth was in “the name of the game.”

“He didn’t really say nothing,” Durant said. “… We just respect each other so much that natural competitive fire comes out.”

Embiid echoed the sentiments. The scene should look familiar, because earlier this season, Durant had informed Embiid it was his time to leave in a war of words between the two when the Nets won 114–105. Embiid clearly hadn’t forgotten.

While the exchange dominated headlines, both players finished with exceptional nights. Embiid finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Durant added 33 points for the Nets.