End of the year philanthropy becomes a big boost to non profit groups going into 2022

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The year end contributions being made by individuals and companies to help non profit groups has proven to be a boost that will help them plan with confidence going into 2022.


Sometimes fundraising comes with upbeat events such as the annual Unity Telethon.

Congressman Salud Carbajal (D)-California says, "I think we have a very giving community.  Actually we have a very giving country."

At end of the year Food Bank of Santa Barbara County events,  the results of philanthropy from the public through food and money donations, combined with government efforts helped to feed thousands of people.

The 19th annual Dividends lunch from Montecito Bank & Trust in November divided a million dollars from the bank to 179 non profits.


Montecito Bank & Trust CEO Janet Garufis said with the financial gift, "they are making all kinds of plans to do things that they would have never thought possible"


On a recent visit to Camp Whittier owned by the United Boys & Girls Club we spoke with philanthropist Virgil Elings about his one million dollar donation.  He was particularly concerned about the set back he said young people had faced due to COVID.


"Which really slowed their education down and I believe helping out with the education so they can spend more time doing that," said Elings.

It's one of many generous forms of philanthropy in a county that has about 2000 non profits.

Growing needs and dwindling budgets are an on going concern.


United Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Baker said, "we have had some significant challenges come our way whether it be from the Whittier fire to the Montecito debris flow to a roof damaged at the Carpinteria club and now the pandemic. "

This time of year some donations come through the benefits of appreciated assets like stocks and also to get a year end tax deduction.

It's not always about the size of the contribution that matters said Carbajal. "I love that  we can come together and everybody can give in some way.  Small or big.  It can be  through their time though their energy through their till."


And when the need arises,  so does the philanthropy, especially as the holidays arrive and the year ends.

Baker has seen it many times. "We know we are very confident that no matter how challenging times get our donors are going to step up and support the United Boys & Girls Club.  No question about it."

