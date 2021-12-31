ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cory Curtis: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mSlL_0dZcIdlK00

Your Week 17 NFL Power Rankings…

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) – The search for a new head coach is on. May God have mercy on his soul.

31. New York Giants (4-11) – Remember when Saquan Barkley was just awesome?

30. New York Jets (4-11) – Why is it when the Jets win it feels like it was by accident?

29. Detroit Lions (2-12-1) – Amon-Ra St. Brown is flying up 2022 fantasy draft boards.

28. Houston Texans (4-11) – Is David Culley the NFL Coach of the Year? Im serious, 4 wins with this team is a massive overachievement.

27. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Man I want to rank this team lower but the garbage below them just won’t allow it.

26. Seattle Seahawks (5-10) – When things are bad on the inside it usually goes bad on the outside.

25. Washington Football Team (6-9) – Teammates punching each other out proved they had some fight in them!

24. Chicago Bears (5-10) – I feel like with a coach and an offensive line they could actually be a competitive team.

23. Atlanta Falcons (7-8) – I feel like Arthur Smith has maximized what he’s got, remember the rock soup story?

22. Denver Broncos (7-8) – Cortland Sutton has not gone over 40 yards in his last 8 games. $15-milliion a year. Yikes.

21. New Orleans Saints (7-8) – Ian Book is in PTSD protocol after his first NFL start.

20. Cleveland Browns (7-8) – Baker Mayfield 7 TD’s and 8 INT’s in their last 5 games and in their only two wins he threw for less than 200 yards.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) – No one developes receivers better than Pittsburgh, they are all nuts, but they can play!

18. Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – The drop off from Cook to Mattison is 4.7 to 3.7 yards per carry. Apparently dudes matter.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) – Losses to the Bears and Giants are the difference between fighting for a playoff spot and a 10 win season.

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-7) – My mom always said, “Cory, no one gives up 525 yards passing by accident.”

15. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) – Never to be trusted again. Ever.

14. San Francisco 49ers (8-7) – It’s amazing how quickly all of the Jimmy G love ended. In one night.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) – Probably ranked too high. 5-1 in their last 6 games but haven’t beat an actual quarterback in the entire process.

12. Miami Dolphins (8-7) – I told everyone this 7 game win streak would happen. Now is when it ends though.

11. New England Patriots (9-6) – Just not enough dudes.

10. Arizona Cardinals (10-5) – Wow, they looked terrible. Again.

9. Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Starting to turn it around and I guess Cole Beasley is replaceable.

8. Indianapolis Colts (9-6) – At the end of the day not enough weapons.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) – Weapons, weapons and more weapons. Could be a fun game with KC.

6. Tennessee Titans (10-5) – Bud Dupree and Denico Autry have transformed this defense. Worth every penny.

5. Tampa Bay Bucs (11-4) – Keshawn Vaughn guess 55 yards for 6!!!

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-4) – Is Micah Paraons the Cowboys Jevon Kearse? That one missing piece that takes them to the promise land?

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4) – At the end of the day I still feel like Matt Stafford folds.

2. Green Bay Packers (12-3) – Won their last two games by a combined 3 points.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) – Man Arrowhead is cold in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans 34-3 thrashing of Miami

Titans beat down the Dolphins 34-3 to go back to back in the AFC South. My thoughts… 1. Division Champs – I’ve been adamant all season that winning the division is not this teams goal. Their goals are MUCH bigger. Having said that, it’s a nice reward and a nice message to Indianapolis to keep […]
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Kearse
Person
David Culley
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Panthers#Dolphins#American Football#New York Giants#Ptsd#Minnesota Vikings#Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Bucs Coach Has Telling Update On WR Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers‘ injury report on Thursday turned a lot of heads, as Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin had an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. Brown, who won a Super...
NFL
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy