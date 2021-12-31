Cory Curtis: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Your Week 17 NFL Power Rankings…
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) – The search for a new head coach is on. May God have mercy on his soul.
31. New York Giants (4-11) – Remember when Saquan Barkley was just awesome?
30. New York Jets (4-11) – Why is it when the Jets win it feels like it was by accident?
29. Detroit Lions (2-12-1) – Amon-Ra St. Brown is flying up 2022 fantasy draft boards.
28. Houston Texans (4-11) – Is David Culley the NFL Coach of the Year? Im serious, 4 wins with this team is a massive overachievement.
27. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Man I want to rank this team lower but the garbage below them just won’t allow it.
26. Seattle Seahawks (5-10) – When things are bad on the inside it usually goes bad on the outside.
25. Washington Football Team (6-9) – Teammates punching each other out proved they had some fight in them!
24. Chicago Bears (5-10) – I feel like with a coach and an offensive line they could actually be a competitive team.
23. Atlanta Falcons (7-8) – I feel like Arthur Smith has maximized what he’s got, remember the rock soup story?
22. Denver Broncos (7-8) – Cortland Sutton has not gone over 40 yards in his last 8 games. $15-milliion a year. Yikes.
21. New Orleans Saints (7-8) – Ian Book is in PTSD protocol after his first NFL start.
20. Cleveland Browns (7-8) – Baker Mayfield 7 TD’s and 8 INT’s in their last 5 games and in their only two wins he threw for less than 200 yards.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) – No one developes receivers better than Pittsburgh, they are all nuts, but they can play!
18. Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – The drop off from Cook to Mattison is 4.7 to 3.7 yards per carry. Apparently dudes matter.
17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) – Losses to the Bears and Giants are the difference between fighting for a playoff spot and a 10 win season.
16. Baltimore Ravens (8-7) – My mom always said, “Cory, no one gives up 525 yards passing by accident.”
15. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) – Never to be trusted again. Ever.
14. San Francisco 49ers (8-7) – It’s amazing how quickly all of the Jimmy G love ended. In one night.
13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) – Probably ranked too high. 5-1 in their last 6 games but haven’t beat an actual quarterback in the entire process.
12. Miami Dolphins (8-7) – I told everyone this 7 game win streak would happen. Now is when it ends though.
11. New England Patriots (9-6) – Just not enough dudes.
10. Arizona Cardinals (10-5) – Wow, they looked terrible. Again.
9. Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Starting to turn it around and I guess Cole Beasley is replaceable.
8. Indianapolis Colts (9-6) – At the end of the day not enough weapons.
7. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) – Weapons, weapons and more weapons. Could be a fun game with KC.
6. Tennessee Titans (10-5) – Bud Dupree and Denico Autry have transformed this defense. Worth every penny.
5. Tampa Bay Bucs (11-4) – Keshawn Vaughn guess 55 yards for 6!!!
4. Dallas Cowboys (11-4) – Is Micah Paraons the Cowboys Jevon Kearse? That one missing piece that takes them to the promise land?
3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4) – At the end of the day I still feel like Matt Stafford folds.
2. Green Bay Packers (12-3) – Won their last two games by a combined 3 points.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) – Man Arrowhead is cold in January.
