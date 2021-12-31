ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Bearkats hold on to be Lamar in opening WAC play

By Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
Sam Houston guard Damon Nicholas jr. puts up a layup during Thursday nights WAC Conference game against Lamar. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball held on to gain their first WAC Conference win during a thrilling game against Lamar on Thursday night.

The Bearkats (6-8, 1-0) were able to get the 75-64 win over the Cardinals.

Sam Houston’s win wouldn’t come easy for them, as they trailed for most of the first half, but were able to turn it on in the second half to lift them to victory.

Bearkat graduate Savion Flagg was a big part of the game, as he led all scorers with 22 points, while Demarkus Lampley had 20.

Rebounds were a big issue throughout the night for the Kats. Lamar (2-12, 0-1) out-rebounded the Kats 32-24, but the big thing was the second-chance points for the Cardinals.

Lamar was able to come up with 15 second-chance points to keep themselves in the game.

Free throws have also been a problem for the Bearkats through this season and their woes were still there tonight. The Kats went 8-16 on free throws, which could have helped separate them even more.

One positive for the Kats is their ability to keep the ball in their hands, they totaled eight turnovers during the game, which kept possession away from the Cardinals.

Sam Houston’s defense was able to apply plenty of pressure though, as they forced 10 steals in their win.

The Bearkats will now look ahead to their matchup against UTRGV on Monday, Jan. 3, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum

