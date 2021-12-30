ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Years Ball with Heart & Soul Band

fargounderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReserve your table for the night and come and go as you please and your...

fargounderground.com

neworleanslocal.com

DJ Soul Sister’s 19th Annual New Year’s Eve Soul Train

10PM – 2AM (doors open at 9PM) -Premium Balcony access (seating available) Ages 21+Get Tickets – HERE. Soul Sister, known worldwide as the “queen of rare groove,” has been a crate digger and vinyl collector ever since she was six years old. As a veteran radio programmer on WWOZ FM New Orleans for 25 years (as of 2020), she is the host and founder of the popular “Soul Power,” the longest-running rare groove radio show in the U.S. As an opinion leader, sought out for interviews, articles, lectures, film presentations, and panel discussions, she hosted her “Lost and Found” show on Red Bull Radio, and appeared in Nelson George’s documentary Finding the Funk and on Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM. Her extensive collection of over 10,000 records earned her a spot in the book Dust & Grooves: Adventures in Record Collecting. Read more – HERE.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
shutter16.com

Home Free Warms Our Hearts And Souls in Charlotte

Warmest Winter Tour Makes a Stop at Ovens Auditorium. Live music has made a big comeback in 2021 especially in the latter half of the year. After being without shows for well over a year, music fans weren’t taking anything for granted and this holiday season would be no exception. I will freely admit that the holiday season is my absolute favorite time of year. I don’t know what it is but give me the music, the lights, the festivities, and the joy that it all brings and I am definitely in my element. So, of course, I always check out all the festive concerts and shows heading to town each year and do my best to attend as many as possible. This year I decided to take in something a bit different and finally get to see Home Free live in concert.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Let’s Eat Grandma’s ‘Happy New Year’ Is Indie-Pop Dynamite

A set of mmm’s and explosive synths open the new stunner from Let’s Eat Grandma, the U.K. duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. And as the title suggests, “Happy New Year” is a genuinely happy track, with actual firecrackers entering at three-and-a-half minutes and lines about the joy of having a clean slate while keeping nostalgia tucked away in your back pocket. “Sparks in the sky until we meet the sunrise,” Walton sings, “then see the year come into bloom.” “Happy New Year” is rooted in Walton and Hollingworth’s lifelong friendship, with childhood memories that date back to...
TENNIS
ospreyobserver.com

Ushers Are The Heart And Soul Of Straz

If you love going to see live Broadway shows, The Florida Orchestra and Opera Tampa, consider becoming an usher for the Straz Center. Ushers go through an orientation class, which includes a tour. After the class, they work two training shows with a senior usher who has been designated as a mentor. The class is three hours long. Ushers must be able to stand for up to three hours if no seats are available to them. They will have to be able to carry plastic bins with programs that could weigh up to 15 pounds.
THEATER & DANCE
pasadenanow.com

Join A New Year’s Eve Bash With A Live Selena Tribute Band

The Mixx, a contemporary chic restaurant, bar, and lounge located in the heart of Pasadena’s art district, will host a New Year’s Eve bash Friday night featuring Ukulele Queen Ukulena’s live tribute to Selena, Queen of Cumbia. The Mixx says this will be “amazing performance with the...
PASADENA, CA
wliw.org

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Ed German on Friday Night Soul!

As many folks are staying home this New Year’s Eve, we have a special edition of Friday Night Soul to help celebrate in style! WLIW-FM host Ed German will be live on air with a special extra long show and a countdown to midnight. Tune in starting at 8pm...
NEW YEAR
fargounderground.com

Boogie Knights NYE at Dempsey’s

We are independent voices who want to promote the fine dining, great bars and live music venues in Fargo-Moorhead. The downtown district has an eclectic mix of shopping, entertainment and great places to work and live.
MUSIC
fargounderground.com

FROSTIVAL: The Great “Frostival Brew” Taste Testing Showdown

Enjoy the inaugural Great “Frostival Brew” Taste Testing Showdown at the Bottle Shoppe! Area breweries will be competing for the coveted Great “Frostival” People’s Choice Award for best tasting new “Frostival” brew. Breweries from both sides of the river will compete for this prestigious award. Attendees will cast their ballots for their favorite new “Frostival Brew” from area breweries.
DRINKS
fargounderground.com

The Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody

That Golden Girls Puppet Parody at the Fargo Theatre scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021, has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 20, 2022. Any tickets purchased will be honored for the new show date. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to Tickets300 at [email protected] or 866-300-8300.
ENTERTAINMENT
fargounderground.com

TROUBLE IN TAHITI & BASTIEN & BASTIENNE

This double-bill explores the ups & downs of love & features our 2022 Gate City Bank Young Artists!. In TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story & On The Town) explores the sounds of Hollywood and Broadway while satirizing a troubled marriage against the backdrop of the American dream in 1950s suburbia. You are going to love this infectiously jazzy portrait of “domestic bliss” and find a glimmer of hope in its candid conclusion.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hammonton Gazette

The New Year: Keeping them alive in our hearts

“I am the living legacy to/The leader of the band.”. How we deal with it is tailored to each of us. During the years, I’ve experienced the loss of many things in my life: Family, friends, freedom, health and more. Losing someone to death is, of course, the worst....
DAN FOGELBERG
The Independent

Dinosaurs and samba bands to perform at scaled-down return of New Year parade

Dinosaurs samba bands and chart-topping singers are preparing to strut the streets of central London for a scaled-down return of the New Year’s Day Parade.The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace will entertain a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place, which will also be live-streamed, from 1pm.After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade, which previously saw more than 600,000 people flood the city centre, will be ticketed and limited to 600 spectators.Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs will take to the...
MUSIC
fargounderground.com

Not Another Teen Book Club at Moorhead Library

What better way to enjoy the cold than with an enemies-to-lovers Gothic romance full of secrets, monsters, and magic. Not Another Teen Book Club is reading Allison Saft’s Down Comes the Night follows Wren after her removal from the Queen’s Guard. Rather than wallow in dismay at her change in circumstance, she is called to use her healing powers on an enemy of her kingdom. All are welcome to dissect this medieval medical romance.
MOORHEAD, MN

