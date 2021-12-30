New Years Ball with Heart & Soul Band

Warmest Winter Tour Makes a Stop at Ovens Auditorium. Live music has made a big comeback in 2021 especially in the latter half of the year. After being without shows for well over a year, music fans weren’t taking anything for granted and this holiday season would be no exception. I will freely admit that the holiday season is my absolute favorite time of year. I don’t know what it is but give me the music, the lights, the festivities, and the joy that it all brings and I am definitely in my element. So, of course, I always check out all the festive concerts and shows heading to town each year and do my best to attend as many as possible. This year I decided to take in something a bit different and finally get to see Home Free live in concert.

