ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Invited to the Dance

By From Staff Reports
Standard Banner
 5 days ago

Douglas is one of 18 newly-designated “Bill Dance Signature Lakes” that will benefit from...

www.standardbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Newsmaker: Dancing lights of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain or shine, it’s a Christmas tradition your family can enjoy. Mike Scalf, owner of the Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event. “We do a lot of charitable work...
LEBANON, TN
lutheranmuseum.com

Dancing with the Best

Charles William Best was born on January 3, 1855, so if he was still alive today, he would have to blow out 167 candles on his birthday cake. Charles was the son of William and Louisa (Lowes) Best. We do not have much in our German Family Tree on the Best family. It is a family that was part of the Arnsberg church when it was in existence. In the Arnsberg binder that we have, we find some information on the Best’s. First, here is some data on Charles’s parents. This is where we find that this Best family arrived in America in 1850.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy