Invited to the Dance

Charles William Best was born on January 3, 1855, so if he was still alive today, he would have to blow out 167 candles on his birthday cake. Charles was the son of William and Louisa (Lowes) Best. We do not have much in our German Family Tree on the Best family. It is a family that was part of the Arnsberg church when it was in existence. In the Arnsberg binder that we have, we find some information on the Best’s. First, here is some data on Charles’s parents. This is where we find that this Best family arrived in America in 1850.

