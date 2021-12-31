Struthers edges Liberty in boys basketball
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team topped Liberty 47-45 Thursday night.
Watch the above video for highlights from the game.
Nick DelGratta and Ronnie Leonard paced the Wildcats with 11.
Liberty's James Davis led all scorers with 19. D'Andre Venters finished with 10.
