Struthers, OH

Struthers edges Liberty in boys basketball

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team topped Liberty 47-45 Thursday night.

Mullen registers 33 in Springfield’s win over United

Nick DelGratta and Ronnie Leonard paced the Wildcats with 11.

Liberty’s James Davis led all scorers with 19. D’Andre Venters finished with 10.

