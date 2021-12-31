ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Testing Kits For Mass. Teachers Delayed By Supply Chain Issues

The teachers union slammed the state's "last...

Bristol Press

Supply of home test kits will be released to Bristol residents

BRISTOL – Due to a spike in covid testing demand throughout the state, Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano announced Tuesday a supply of home test kits will be released later in the week. The home kits are “sensitive,” he said, but are not as accurate as PCR tests. Home kits...
BRISTOL, CT
CBS Boston

Testing Kits For Massachusetts School Staff Delayed, Teachers Union Slams ‘Last-Minute Scramble’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is not satisfied with the Baker Administration’s effort to get rapid COVID-19 tests to educators and school staff before the return from the holiday break, calling it a “last-minute scramble” and “logistical nightmare.” The tests that were supposed to arrive on Thursday have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday announced it would send a total of 200,000 test kits out to every school district, enough for schools to give two at-home tests to each employee. Teachers and staff are encouraged to take one of...
BOSTON, MA
Sun Chronicle

DESE to issue rapid COVID-19 home test kits to all schools in the state so teachers, staff can test before classes resume

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday it will send 200,000 at-home rapid antigen tests to school districts so all teachers and staff across Massachusetts can test for COVID-19 before they return to school after the holiday break. Every school district will receive enough tests to distribute...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Supply Chain, Warehouse Issues Delay Delivery Of At-Home COVID Test Kits Ordered By Connecticut, Governor Says

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that at-home, rapid COVID-19 test kits ordered by the state still have not arrived. “My hope is that we’re going to have a lot more tests, rapid tests very soon, hopefully in time for the new school year, which is January 3rd,” he said. Distribution of 1 million tests to the public was supposed to begin Thursday. Another 2 million tests will be set aside for distribution at schools. Lamont says supply chain and warehouse problems have held up the orders. One million masks, however, are ready to be given out.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Guardian

Lateral flow test shortage is a supply chain disaster

I spent an hour on Wednesday driving around trying to get hold of lateral flow tests for myself and my husband as we only have four left (Covid test shortages threaten New Year’s Eve celebrations in England, 28 December). I tried the online service – nothing. I tried five pharmacies in the villages and small towns near me – nothing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

Supply chain blamed for tax statement delay

An arrest warrant is issued for a man accused of taking off from a shooting scene on Christmas Eve. After a cool and overcast Monday we’ll keep the clouds around into Tuesday.... underneath the clouds we’ll see chances for light snow showers and a wintry mix after midnight through 7-8 AM on Tuesday.
BELLEVUE, NE
Register Citizen

Torrington area distribution of test kits delayed

TORRINGTON — Distribution of free COVID-19 test kits in the Torrington area have been delayed and state officials said late Thursday the kits are unlikely to be in the hands of residents before New Year’s Eve, as originally planned. Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged an issue with the deal...
TORRINGTON, CT
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Plans To Resume In-Person Learning Tuesday Despite COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Local Experts Weigh In On Children Going Back To School While Orange County COVID Cases Spike

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to soar with concerns mounting about health care staffing shortages. The number of hospitalizations zoomed up from 376 Wednesday to 420 Thursday, with the number of intensive care unit patients jumping from 72 to 86. Hospital levels have not been this high since Sept. 11. The county has 21.6% of its intensive care unit beds available and 68% of its ventilators. Of those hospitalized, 87% are unvaccinated, and 88% of those in ICU are not inoculated. Dr. Dan Cooper, a pediatrician and associate vice chancellor for clinical and translational science at UC Irvine, said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
arcamax.com

US schools rush to expand COVID-19 testing after holiday surge

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. students and staff will face a new ritual as they return to school after the holiday spike in COVID-19 infections: ramped up testing. In Washington, D.C., all students and staff must provide proof they are COVID-negative before re-entering schools on Jan. 5. In Chicago, the public schools are hustling to process more than 37,000 tests before the return to classes on Monday — the flood is so great that delivery boxes in some areas were overflowing.
EDUCATION
WDIO-TV

Supply chain problems delay Minnesota registration stickers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who renew their annual vehicle registrations online or by mail might not get their 2022 stickers in time thanks to global supply chain disruptions. Manufacturing company 3M typically produces the stickers but the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the company can't get the paper it needs.
MINNESOTA STATE

