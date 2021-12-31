Testing Kits For Mass. Teachers Delayed By Supply Chain Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO