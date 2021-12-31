ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Madden, 1936-2021

By Kirsten Fleming
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

I n 1985, John Madden bought a two-bedroom flat in one of New York’s most dazzling residential buildings, the Dakota, for $625,000. It had previously belonged to Gilda Radner, the trailblazing comedienne who changed the way we saw women in comedy.

It was an appropriate apartment handoff. Madden, an iconic coach and Emmy-winning broadcaster, was just as much a goofy, joyful revolutionary. A pure entertainer, he possessed a uniquely sharp sense of humor that informed and disarmed and often was self-deprecating. “A coach is just a guy whose best class in grammar school was recess and whose best class in high school was PE. I never thought I was anything but a guy whose best class was PE,” he once said.

Mostly, his quips were imbued with old-school charm or good-natured ribbing. During a game, he once used the broadcast pen, which enabled him to draw on the screen for the folks watching at home, to draw a beard on baby-faced Troy Aikman. Upon meeting quarterback Steve Young, Madden asked, “Do you comb your hair with a pork chop?”

It could be said that Madden, a hulking man who stood at 6 foot 4, had a shine for pork, or anything that came out of a butcher shop. In fact, it was the Super Bowl-winning coach who shaped the way we celebrate Thanksgiving and introduced a bizarre frankenbird known as the turducken into the American lexicon.

When he died unexpectedly last week at 85, Madden left behind an enduring legacy that shifted focus depending on when you were born: He was a Super Bowl-winning coach, a star broadcaster, and the namesake of a wildly popular video game series.

He was survived by his wife Virginia, his two sons Michael and Joseph, and numerous grandchildren.

Born in Austin, Minnesota, on April 10, 1936, Madden moved to a working-class suburb of San Francisco at age 6. Trips into the city’s famed stadiums fueled his love of competitive sports. As a baseball player, he had interest from the Yankees and the Red Sox but opted for college, jumping around to a few before transferring to California Polytechnic State University, where he played football instead. In 1958, the collegiate offensive lineman was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he never played a down after sustaining a knee injury during training camp.

He returned to California to coach. While at San Diego State, he met Raiders owner Al Davis, whom he impressed with his knowledge of the game. In 1967, Davis hired Madden as an assistant. After just two seasons, he was promoted to head coach.

In 1977, he led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl win over the Vikings.

Fearful of flying, he retired from coaching after the 1978 season with a .759 career winning percentage. He was 42. The next year, he started his second act as an analyst.

A natural professor, he was at home in the broadcast booth, which he used as a laboratory to teach viewers the finer points and nuances of the game. It made him a sort of gridiron cupid, making us fall head over heels for the bone-crushing, exhilarating sport. He was demonstrative and energetic, and his style made the perfect foil for the gravitas of Pat Summerall, his longtime partner, first at CBS and then at Fox.

Before long, Madden was a brand. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 1982 and played himself in the movies Little Giants and The Replacements . He was the co-author of numerous tomes, including one titled Hey Wait a Minute (I wrote a Book), and became a prolific pitchman, starring in Tinactin ads and Miller Lite campaigns.

As a late Gen Xer who grew up in a Giants household with two older brothers and a football official as a father, I counted on him as my Sunday soundtrack. But unable to grasp his ubiquity fully, I always thought of him as a mythological figure, papa pigskin.

Due to his flying aversion, he traveled the country in his Madden Cruiser, a kitted-out coach bus with a fridge, a bed, and an office for watching film. “You’ve got to be on the ground to see things,” he once said.

Even from his analyst perch, one that earned him 16 Emmys, he inherently turned up the heat on the field. Giants great Lawrence Taylor said that when Madden was there, you needed to put on a show: “He made me a better football player.”

In 1988, he signed on with Electronic Arts to become the face of the company's football video game, what would later prove to be a revolutionary moment all its own; to young millennials and zoomers, Madden is an addictive video game, not a colorful giant who touched and molded every aspect of football culture. But it was a natural evolution: yet another platform for the best football teacher on the planet to do his thing.

Kirsten Fleming is a senior writer for the New York Post. Twitter: @KirFlem.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilda Radner
Person
Pat Summerall
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#Pe#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy