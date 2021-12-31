ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Humanity's second act

By Stefan Beck
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

I f a plague wiped out most of mankind, what kind of people would you expect to find among the survivors? To be more precise, given that the plague itself would kill indiscriminately, what kind of people would you expect to survive the years of privation and violence that followed? Former law enforcement officers, as in Mad Max and The Walking Dead ? Religious fanatics, as in The Leftovers ? Bands of marauders and scavengers, as in Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower and Cormac McCarthy’s The Road ? Angry, paranoid bunkervolk, as in an entire cottage industry of self-published prepper lit?

How about actors? This is the conceit of HBO’s new miniseries Station Eleven , a post-pandemic postapocalypse ripped not from recent headlines but from Emily St. John Mandel’s award-winning 2014 bestseller. Twenty years after a swine flu has killed off 99% of humanity, a troupe called the Travelling Symphony follows an annual circuit through the wasteland, performing Shakespeare for scattered small communities. The premise may seem far-fetched — surely the drama club would have been killed and eaten by the football team — but it has a solid precedent in the itinerant players of Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal . Besides, the wasteland is perfect for actors: no shortage of skulls to address.

Station Eleven , created by Patrick Somerville ( The Leftovers ) and directed by Hiro Murai ( Atlanta ), takes a few liberties with Mandel’s novel but preserves its greatest strength: plot. A Hollywood star, Arthur (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack onstage during a production of King Lear in Chicago. Jeevan ( Don’t Look Up’s Himesh Patel), the audience member who rushes to his aid, has an instinct to help but no relevant training. In the ensuing chaos, a child actor named Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) is separated from her minder, and Jeevan offers to walk her home. But as news of an ultracontagious flu begins to spread, and with no word from Kirsten’s parents, Jeevan buys several cartloads of food and supplies and takes Kirsten to the apartment of his reclusive brother, Frank (Nabhaan Rizwan).

Elsewhere, Arthur’s loved ones are having very different pandemic experiences. His second wife, Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald), son Tyler (Julian Obradors), and estranged friend and failed actor Clark (David Wilmot) are trapped but safe in the airport in fictitious Severn City, Michigan, detained en route to Arthur’s funeral. On the other side of the world, Miranda ( The Harder They Fall’s Danielle Deadwyler), Arthur’s first wife, has sealed herself inside a hotel room. A logistics executive by day, Miranda has devoted much of her life’s free time to writing and drawing a sci-fi graphic novel called Station Eleven . Though a self-published labor of love, of which only a few copies exist, the legendary book takes on the weight of scripture in the post-pandemic world, like the Dead Sea Scrolls if they were printed in Comic Sans. Young Kirsten, to whom Arthur was a father figure, is obsessed with it. In this, she is not alone.

Twenty years later, Kirsten (now played by Mackenzie Davis of Halt and Catch Fire ) is an A-lister with the Travelling Symphony. Jeevan is gone. The Severn City Airport is now something of a utopian commune, led by Clark with just a hint of demagoguery. It has its own gardens, schools, and quarantine protocols. The permanently stranded — what better symbol of civilizational collapse than the end of air travel? — even maintain their own homely Museum of Civilization, with displays cellphones and iPads, their printed circuit boards now as inscrutable and useless as hieroglyphics.

Notwithstanding the end of the world, these post-pandemic conditions feel idyllic. But a religious fanatic known only as the Prophet stalks the land, leading a Children’s Crusade of “post-pans” whose mantra is, “There is no before.”

It is this subplot that keeps Station Eleven , an otherwise sophisticated show, uneasily on the edge of young adult territory. The Prophet (Daniel Zovatto), when we meet him, looks pointedly like Emile Hirsch in Into the Wild , or maybe Charles Manson. He is a foil for the show’s vision of humanity as fundamentally good and kind. He is the boy who won’t participate, won’t cooperate, won’t share. Make no mistake, he’s also enacting some evil plans, some ISIS-tier evil plans. And yet—

And yet, the Travelling Symphony may be too good for Station Eleven’s good. It’s no surprise that a show celebrating art and culture, storytelling and civilization, would advance a humane moral order in which the prodigal son may always choose to come home. But the Symphony is too much the smug fantasy of its creators. The Prophet commands a guerrilla army of dirty, miserable Dust Bowl children. The Symphony is a beautiful, carefully curated motley crew in the fashion of the Rebel Alliance or the Lost Boys from Hook , an advertisement for the ideal of the “found family.” Everyone is either laughing and tumbling or frowning sympathetically and giving out hugs. Kirsten lives in a gypsy vardo and fights with throwing knives but maintains the flawless skin and messy braid of an Anthropologie model. (Let us not speak of all her vintage 1970s athletic wear. In real life, these people would be wearing Realtree Under Armour and old Ed Hardy T-shirts.)

It’s a good rule of thumb that if children are good at hand-to-hand combat, you are in the realm of young adult fantasy. But Station Eleven compensates for its wish-fulfilling impulse with other kinds of sophistication. The show’s approach to time is better than deft; it jumps freely between time periods and perspectives without generating much confusion. Revelations are paid out gradually and with superb control. The cyclical nature of all things, from the course, or “wheel,” that the Symphony travels to the gestation of post-pandemic babies, is one of Station Eleven’s insistent themes. Man’s lot is to struggle, overcome, and struggle again.

Station Eleven , like its source material, boasts unusually well-rounded characters for having such a large dramatis personae. Poor Clark struggles with envy and resentment and a desperate desire to be of use. Grim, invulnerable Miranda harbors a tragic secret, but more intriguing than that is her willingness to make art that practically nobody else will see. Station Eleven is a tribute to that great and many-faceted artist known as Anonymous. It reminds us how much of human civilization is the work of painters and singers and actors we can’t name but whose ideas and personalities are transmitted like DNA through their creative efforts.

Station Eleven really is about the stewardship and transmission of culture. It hangs on something as trivial and ephemeral as a self-published graphic novel (“So pretentious!” Jeevan calls it, perhaps envious of its hold on Kirsten) to show how arbitrary and strange the test of time can be. The wonderful found-object costumes worn by the Travelling Symphony further emphasize the vulnerability and transience of humanity’s “brief candle.” We aren’t much more durable than discarded gloves and cut-up cardboard boxes. Still, we insist on leaving something of ourselves to posterity.

All this may sound dreadfully earnest and depressing, but Station Eleven is a lot of fun when it gets going. It’s full of bizarre set pieces and indelible images: a man attacked by a wolf, a Walgreens full of women about to give synchronized birth, a woman riding a horse through a minefield. Lori Petty. David Cross. Beautiful, verdant shots of buildings reclaimed by nature. Snow-covered aerial shots to make us feel small and insignificant. The Symphony’s motto, borrowed from Star Trek , is “Because survival is insufficient.” Man can’t endure without his creativity. As Clark says of the Symphony’s climactic performance of Hamlet , “This isn’t art therapy. This is f***ing civilization.”

Stefan Beck is a writer living in Hudson, New York .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Archaeology of freedom

In his 2011 book Debt: The First 5,000 Years, the anthropologist David Graeber marshaled historical, ethnographic, and archaeological evidence in an effort to dismantle some of the basic assumptions of modern economics. The capitalist market economy, he argued, was neither natural nor inevitable. In the course of history, human societies had found other, often more equitable ways to exchange goods and share prosperity, and might do so again. This argument found a receptive audience in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, which had shaken the foundations of the global economic order and unleashed a broad backlash.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
The Independent

What goes up, must come down: Why it’s OK to hate Don’t Look Up

In another life, Don’t Look Up could have really taken the world by storm. Film critics and cinephiles have spent years bemoaning the death of the studio comedy. Here was a movie that served as both – a star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep that tackled what might be today’s most pressing issue: the global climate crisis. Don’t Look Up shot to the top of Netflix’s rankings after its Christmas Eve release and has been hailed by many in the scientific field for its right-minded messaging.But not everyone was convinced of its greatness. Critically, the film...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Inside the real tragedy of Don't Look Up

Don’t Look Up, which lands on Netflix this Christmas Eve, is supposed to be a comedy. From the mind of The Big Short director Adam McKay, it tells the story of two astronomers, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover a planet-killing comet headed towards Earth. The pair set out to convince the world of the existential threat it faces, but have a predictably hard time selling the science to a society more interested in memes than meteorites.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Octavia Butler
The Hollywood Reporter

Heat Vision’s Top 10 Movies of 2021

Another pandemic year of movie watching has flown by, and it seems like there’s more to watch than ever before. But a lot of times it feels like filler. Where is the good stuff, the inspiring stuff, the stuff that dreams are made of? Don’t we need this more than ever now? One thing many movies did this year was lean hard on the idea of the power of the outcasts, their bonds, their quirks, their maligned status that nevertheless makes them shine. It’s an idea many can relate to and in some ways, with many of us getting sick or...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Analysis: A Close Reading of ‘Licorice Pizza’s’ Japanese Wife Scenes

Licorice Pizza, the 1970s San Fernando Valley-set coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, one of today’s most respected and versatile auteurs, is already a fixture in this season’s awards race, including landing eight Critics Choice nominations, accolades from critics groups and a best film win from the National Board of Review. That makes the movie a prime target for rival campaigns looking to seize on two of its perceived points of scandal: the 10-year age gap between central “couple” Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman), and the inclusion of a white character who repeatedly breaks into an exaggerated caricature...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanity#Leftovers#Hbo#The Seventh Seal
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Walgreens
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Iconic Cars in Movies

Movies are memorable for many reasons. They may include an engrossing plot like the film noir “Chinatown,” a gripping direction such as that of Alfred Hitchcock in “Psycho,” a tour de force acting performance such as that of Paul Scofield’s in “A Man for All Seasons,” or sweeping music scores to epics like the one […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Review: This Needless Jules Verne Adaptation Doesn’t Soar

If any new trends catch on in 2022, one should insist on every film or television series justifying its existence beyond its potential to make a profit — especially when it comes to adaptations of IP previously adapted in multitudes. Under those terms, given the eight-episode end product that premieres tonight on PBS, there’s little explanation for this new adaptation of “Around the World in 80 Days,” Jules Vernes’ most adapted work (across television, film, theatre, gaming, and radio). Any new take on Vernes’ classic, even after taking into account that 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of its original publishing,...
MOVIES
Variety

Number of Female Directors on Top Hollywood Films Declines in 2021

Hollywood made history in 2020, fielding a record number of films from female directors. But after achieving that milestone, the film business found itself regressing in 2021 with women comprising 17% of directors on the top 250 grossing movies, down from 18% the previous year. The picture grows darker when the focus narrows to the top 100 most popular movies at the box office — women comprised 12% of directors on those films, down from 16% in 2020. The research is the product of a report entitled the Celluloid Ceiling, which is produced annually by the Center for the Study of Women...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy