ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Neil Young's acceptance stage

By Jonathan Offenberg
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

“ P laces are cool for a while, and then they aren’t,” Neil Young told a recent interviewer , explaining his retreat to the remote barn for which his latest album with Crazy Horse is named. “You gotta remember, nothing’s cool forever.”

Seasoned in the spotlight at 76 years old, Young senses his distance from the countercultural coolness that brought him to Woodstock and inspired an era of alt-rockers. Though his progressive attitude endures, he sounds humbled on Barn , more detached and reflective than on 2019’s Colorado , also recorded with Crazy Horse at the Rocky Mountain Studio in the Clouds. The result is an album anchored in Young’s tireless rock ethos and adapted for a pandemic-stricken world. Faced with unstable times, Young and Crazy Horse find power not in resistance, but in resilience.

Barn comforts with familiarity as it looks toward an uncertain future. Young’s distinct harmonica leads off on “Song of the Seasons,” later joined in surprise harmony with tender accordion from Nils Lofgren. The “falling leaves” of the opening verse are a nod to aging and death, but Young, confident that “nature makes no mistake,” welcomes the metaphoric changing of seasons. “We could wind up anywhere,” he bleats in the chorus, comfortable in the decline of his already fragile voice. There is even romance in the specter of the coronavirus, with “masked people walking everywhere” interpreted as “humanity in my sights.”

It’s an argument for accepting change, and it's most powerful at its most autobiographical. On “Heading West,” Young recalls the separation of his parents as a teenager and his journey west to rediscover “the good old days,” which are always gone for good, alongside his mother. Yet the futile search has its silver linings. Singing over a wall of gritty guitar distortion that invokes disruption and uncertainty, Young casts the experience as beautiful and formative. When he repeats, “Mommy got me my first guitar,” in the final two verses, he reminds us that the story turns out all right. On “Canerican,” the songwriter documents his transition in lifestyle and nationality — born in Ontario, he finally became a U.S. citizen in 2020 — and locates strength in the destabilization of his identity. So proudly does he assert, “I am Canerican, Canerican is what I am,” that when Young sees “the changes comin’ to this country,” you can tell he welcomes their challenge.

The converse of this adaptability is stubborn futility. “Change Ain’t Never Gonna,” Barn’s most uncomfortable moment, depicts the displacement of “10 men workin’” to “save the planet from a fuel-burnin' mob.” The workers, Young cries, “turned on everyone,” singing “change ain’t never gonna come” in a pathetic reversal of Sam Cooke’s prescience. Here, Young approaches neoliberal insensitivity and elitism — on “Canerican,” he even winks to his detachment from “up on the stage” — though his tone is mostly comical. The “great conspiracy” the mob rails against is but a world bent on change, one way or the other. And the song’s cutoff title and wompy harmonica lines speak to the abortive nature of such rebellion. In a 21st century defined by constant, often cruel transformation, Young paints resistance as Luddism.

That Young seeks to eschew pretension is shown later, with admissions of his own idleness and ineffectuality. The slow-burning “They Might Be Lost” sees the songwriter’s mind stuck on the “old days” as he waits helplessly for friends who may not be coming. And when Young’s environmentalism resurfaces on “Human Race,” he sounds newly distant and resigned. “Who's gonna save / The human race?” he asks earnestly, conscious that his own time for fighting is waning. Interrupted by screaming guitar that evokes the apocalyptic “fires and floods” he portends, Young weighs the limits of his optimism.

Still, the band rediscovers self-assurance on “Welcome Back,” the album’s emotional climax. “Gonna sing an old song to you,” Young first whispers over a crunchy, slow-driving groove that sounds like the march of time. “I’ve been singing this way for so long / Riding through the storm,” he continues, “Might remind me of who we are.” Just as Young moors himself to the memory of his first guitar on “Heading West,” here he finds in his art the perfect shelter from external turmoil, one that admits "changes to be made” while affirming his core spirit. He even takes advantage of Crazy Horse’s spacious arrangement to display some of the finest, most evocative guitar work of his career, tracing the enormity of life and death with electric cries and whimpers. On this triumphant eight-minute epic, Young and Crazy Horse open not only a “window to your soul” but to their own evolving, indefatigable humanity.

Rounding out the album are three love songs. “Shape of You,” not an Ed Sheeran cover, and “Tumblin’ Thru the Years” reflect on romantic love’s fragility and forms. But the closer, “Don’t Forget Love,” is fittingly the least forgettable, a concise statement that better informs the entirety of Barn . Whether it lies in the beauty of nature, a gift from his mother, his two homelands, his lover, or his tireless art, love is the undercurrent of Young's resilience to change. “Love will bring you back around,” Young gently reminds in a moment that feels true but treacly. He and Crazy Horse can’t be cool forever, but perhaps as long they love, they will be loved back.

Jonathan Offenberg is a web producer for the Washington Examiner. You can read more on his blog, Off the Record .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Spin

Neil Young Unearths Previously Lost 1987 Album Summer Songs

Here’s a good Christmas surprise for you. Neil Young, in a statement published on his Neil Young Archives site, has unearthed a previously lost album. Titled Summer Songs, the album was recorded in 1987. Described by Young himself as “lost for years, but not forgotten,” Summer Songs consists of...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NME

Neil Young drops surprise archival album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young gave fans of his ‘Archives’ project an extra-special Christmas gift this year, dropping the eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased last month. The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California. It’s unclear...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse debut Barn in UK Top 20

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have scored a UK Top 20 debut with their new album, “Barn.”. According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the Official Albums Top 100 Chart at No. 16. Co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas, the singer and the band recorded “Barn” in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nils Lofgren
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Neil Young
themusicuniverse.com

Neil Young surprises releases ‘lost’ album

Neil Young surprised subscribers of his Neil Young Archives with a Christmas release of a “lost” album from 1987. Summer Songs features eight tracks recorded at his Broken Arrow Ranch studio during the period that Farm Aid and the Bridge School Concerts were born. “This special NYA gift...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Race
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy