One San Franciscan has had enough

Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman admitted on Monday that he “was wrong” to demand that staff return to the office or risk a cut to their pay.Speaking on CNBC, Mr Gorman said he had believed that the US would be through the Covid-19 pandemic by Labor Day.He now believes that the end to the pandemic is still a way off.“I think we’ll still be in it through most of next year,” said Mr Gorman in an interview on Closing Bell on Monday.“Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have pi,...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO