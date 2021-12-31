ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

One San Franciscan has had enough

By Conn Carroll, Commentary Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering the yearslong drought California has suffered from recently, a week’s worth of rain should have been an occasion for any San Franciscan to celebrate. But not lifetime Democrat Michelle Tandler, who went for a drive around the City by the Bay during last week’s downpour and was disturbed by what...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret SF

10 Excellent Late-Night Food Spots Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

There’s nothing quite like a 2am burrito at El Farolito. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. That is, the tough wolf down six donuts in a row after a night out on the town. Do you know where to find an open kitchen after midnight in San Francisco? Well, we asked our Instagram followers for their favorite late-night haunts and they did not disappoint. Read on to discover 10 excellent places (in no particular order) recommended by San Franciscans, for San Franciscans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington Examiner

NYC's Eric Adams will be no better than de Blasio on COVID-19

So much for better governance. Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday that he intends to keep departing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sweeping employer vaccine mandate in place, along with all mask mandates and school restrictions. One of the only changes Adams proposed is switching to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Berkeleyan Online

The San Joaquin Valley Has a Salinity Problem

After decades of salt accumulation, Berkeley scientists look for new solutions. Concerns over the viability of ambitious agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley are not recent: In the 19th century, Berkeley soil scientist E.W. Hilgard—he of Hilgard Hall—described the salt intrusion that occurs when arid and mineralized lands are irrigated. Hilgard first cited the impacts following visits with engineers from India and warned that similar soil salinization was inevitable for the San Joaquin Valley, which was increasingly coming under the plow.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Democrat#Tenderloin#The Democratic Party#Progressives#Republicans#San Franciscans
ABC4

Biggest sources of immigrants to Salt Lake City

(STACKER) – Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years. And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Radar Online.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Out Maskless In Miami

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after being spotted maskless while dining out with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during their trip to Miami, Florida, this week. The sighting comes as COVID-19's new variant Omicron is rapidly spreading across the country, prompting thousands of flights to be canceled...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mumbai
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s little secret: We’ve got rats and they’re dining like ‘kings and queens’

Fort Lauderdale, the pretty city known for its Spring Break beach crowd and killer tourist scene, is not exactly Ratville, USA. But truth be told, the city does have its share of rats. And chances are, they’re scurrying along to their next meal — or their next mating session — even as you read this. Though rodents can be a taboo topic among those intent on promoting South Florida’s postcard ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Morgan Stanley CEO apologises for forcing staff back to the office in June by threatening pay cuts: ‘I was wrong’

Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman admitted on Monday that he “was wrong” to demand that staff return to the office or risk a cut to their pay.Speaking on CNBC, Mr Gorman said he had believed that the US would be through the Covid-19 pandemic by Labor Day.He now believes that the end to the pandemic is still a way off.“I think we’ll still be in it through most of next year,” said Mr Gorman in an interview on Closing Bell on Monday.“Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have pi,...
BUSINESS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

At Williamsburg, a reminder of what we’ve gained, and could yet lose

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An appropriately picturesque walking bridge connects the Visitors’ Center at Colonial Williamsburg to the meticulously recreated historic site about a mile away. And every step along it is a step backward into our tangled, jumbled, and often painful history as a nation. At regularly spaced intervals, plaques set into the concrete remind […] The post At Williamsburg, a reminder of what we’ve gained, and could yet lose appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses, and home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California Launches Program to Compensate Survivors of State-Sponsored Sterilization

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced the commencement of California’s new program to pay survivors of state-sponsored sterilization today, continuing the state’s leadership in redressing historical injustices, said Governor Gavin Newsom in a press release. Starting January 1st, survivors of the state-sponsored sterilization program can apply for compensation through California’s Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program, which is being administered by the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB). “California is committed to confronting this dark chapter in the state’s past and addressing the impacts of this shameful history still being felt by Californians today,” said Governor Newsom. “While we can never fully...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Washington Examiner

AOC seen maskless in Miami Beach while COVID-19 surges in New York

One Democrat who hasn't masked her anger at Republicans' handling of the coronavirus was seen without a face covering in a state with a GOP governor. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted in Florida enjoying a cocktail at Doraku Sushi without a mask while on vacation in Miami Beach on Thursday, drawing ire online, National Review reported.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy