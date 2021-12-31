ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The White Lotus defined 2021

By Tiana Lowe, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most prescient television show for the absolute absurdity that was 2021 wasn't about the pandemic or politics at all. It wasn't Succession, the Shakespearean fictionalization of a right-wing media empire ran by a Rupert Murdoch-esque patriarch, a plum program for our obsession with the press. It wasn't The Handmaid's Tale,...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Don’t Look Up: Another lazy anti-Trump movie

If you thought the Biden era might at least deliver us from lazy anti-Trump comedy, Don’t Look Up will reassure you that no one gets off that easy. It’s bad. It’s The 1975 featuring Greta Thunberg bad. It’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exclaiming that the world will end in 12 years bad. (We’ve got nine left to go.) It’s Meghan Markle and the Harry formerly known as prince announcing, apropos of nothing, that they’re done having children because of climate change bad.
POTUS
Primetimer

TV in 2021 painted a bleak picture of wealth, from Squid Game to Succession to The White Lotus

Squid Game's "incredibly bleak message – that people find the odds of surviving a sadistic game more favorable than achieving financial stability outside it – that struck a chord with millions living through our bleak, highly inequitable times," says Adrian Horton. "Squid Game’s unsparing brutality was a good match for a year in which the 745 wealthiest Americans alone made enough money to fund more than half of Biden’s beleaguered social spending plan, in which billionaires took their dick-swinging contest to space, and in which Fox News spun an attempted coup into Republican orthodoxy (and profit). Though the bloodiest, Squid Game is not the only popular show this year to present a dire reflection of our economic system: The White Lotus, HBO’s breakout summer hit about a week at a decadent and morally decaying resort in Hawaii, sent up wealth privilege and its attendant self-delusion with sharp teeth and lush visuals; the third season of HBO’s Succession, arguably the buzziest drama on TV right now, found its media mogul family (loosely based on the Murdochs, owner of Fox News) once again being miserable, ruining each other with malice and American democracy without a thought, and always evading accountability. Strip all three of these shows of their incisive barbs or sexual tension or meticulous set-dressing, and you’ll find the same molten black core: an economic system so stratified and broken as to be inescapable, invincible (in the timeline of these stories), and toxic from top to bottom. In each, emotional misery is a given, and ultimately preferable to ceding any privilege. The American dream and much of American media has long idealized the pursuit of money and the whims of the rich, but there is absolutely nothing enviable or aspirational about the wealthy in these shows. Dark parables or portraits of capitalism are, of course, not unique to 2021 – in western media, see: The Hunger Games series, the popularity of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, or the loony satire of Sorry to Bother You. Nor is the idea that money cannot buy happiness new to television – HBO has practically created a sub-genre for rich white people being miserable and/or terrible, from Big Little Lies to The Undoing. But what’s striking about this year’s crop of shows is just how little redemption they offer, just how few comforts they find in the capitalist status quo."
TV SERIES
citywatchla.com

America’s “Culture of Death”: COVID-19, Gun Insanity, White Supremacy, Ecological Destruction, and Public Indifference

Referring specifically to abortion and euthanasia, the Roman Pontiff wrote, “Choices once unanimously considered criminal and rejected by the common moral sense are gradually becoming socially acceptable.”. When I was studying political science at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, during the early 2000s, the Pope’s full-throated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Washington Examiner

Defining 'insurrection' down

An Oregon father of four cheerfully told President Joe Biden, “Merry Christmas, and let’s go Brandon!”. This may not be our country’s proudest moment, but it is not exactly a threat to the republic either. Still, it has some in the liberal media freaking out beyond anything rational.
POLITICS
The Week

The weird spiral of declining Christianity in America

The decline of American Christianity is continuing apace. The Pew Research Center reports today that the number of self-identified Christians has declined by 12 percentage points since 2012, while religious "nones" have grown by 10 points during that time. (Other surveys have shown similar drops.) Christians are still the dominant cultural group in America — at 63 percent of the population, they still have a two-to-one advantage over the non-religious — but they're not quite as dominant as they used to be.
RELIGION
KTVZ

The cultural moments that defined 2021

Year two of the pandemic was, in many ways, just as challenging and weird as the first. That said, in-person events made a tentative comeback, as did socializing outside our homes — albeit with masks on our faces and hand sanitizer in our pockets. More so than in 2020, we adapted to living with the virus.
ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Donald Trump
Vox

Is a new kind of religion forming on the internet?

“It just doesn’t sit right with me,” begins a TikTok by a user named Evelyn Juarez. It’s a breakdown of the tragedy at Astroworld, the Travis Scott concert in early November where eight people died and more than 300 were injured. But the video isn’t about what actually happened there. It’s about the supposed satanic symbolism of the set: “They tryna tell us something, we just keep ignoring all the signs,” reads its caption, followed by the hashtags #wakeup, #witchcraft, and #illuminati.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Never say die: Trump-Russia collusion theorists strike again

Call it the scandal that will not die. Or, more accurately, the scandalmongering that will not die. In the last few weeks, there has been a spate of new assertions that presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Trump campaign did, in fact, collude with Russia to fix the 2016 election. No matter that special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors, an aggressive bunch with a big budget and all the powers of U.S. law enforcement, investigated the collusion allegation for years and failed to establish that it ever happened.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden finally, but not fully, admits he failed on COVID

With the new CDC guidance essentially acknowledging what we stated here earlier, that everyone in America is going to get COVID and there is no point in fretting about infections anymore, President Joe Biden has admitted that his entire presidential campaign was based on a fallacy. The only hope he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's terrible first year

From culture and foreign policy to COVID-19 and the economy, a close look reveals Biden’s first year was worse than either party thought it would be. Biden started the year with a huge misstep for cultural conservatives when he released a Jan. 20 executive order on “preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.” While not an official law, this order did pave the way for federally funded entities such as schools to ban single-sex bathrooms, as administrators with the Chicago Public Schools did recently. Biden signaled within the first few days of holding office, and again in his April State of the Union speech, that he would not just be friendly to the gay and transgender community, but he would eagerly sign bills, such as the Equality Act, that would upend societal norms about gender and sex and penalize people who hold traditional views about such topics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Black#Billionaires#Museum#Hbo#The White Lotus#Cfo
Washington Examiner

My New Year's resolution: I'm quitting YouTube

Every year, people resolve to do things that are better for their health — quitting alcohol, processed food, toxic relationships. I have come to the realization that my relationship with YouTube is dysfunctional. Sure, I can get millions of views. But why should I allow anonymous “fact-checkers” to censor...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Bold Italic

5 Stories That Defined 2021

To say that 2021’s been a year completely connoted by saccharin promises and uplifting pontifications would be a mockery — a lie, a confabulation, a sentiment that would have me questioning my own sanity. (Well, more so than I usually do on any given day.) The past twelve...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy