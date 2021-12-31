ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Why Pennsylvania Hispanics are moving right

By Conn Carroll, Commentary Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading, Pennsylvania, which is almost 2,000 miles from the southern border, may not be a city most people think of as being predominantly Hispanic, but sometime after 2000, this city of 95,000 became majority Hispanic, and almost 69% of residents claimed Hispanic origin during the last census. This community...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Sting
2d ago

Puerto Rican appreciate living well helping others an Pennsylvania his it for us ! Our fathers and mother's worked hard for us to live bitter lives with other people with no issues ! But we still appreciate what we earn and get ! Viva Puerto Rico '🇵🇷

Judy Jones
2d ago

any one can live any where I know a lot of Spanish ppl I have no problem with them at all just like the other races they will one day leave little Reading and yes I am moving out of Reading and it's not because of Spanish ppl.As a person gets older they want somewhere where it's quiet. Pa. is not for me anymore

Jesus torres
2d ago

so what most do you have to pay for the ones that are reading at that were born here that were raised by Blood Line after bloodline after bloodline like me I'm not ashamed but I respect and love Everyone equally

hngn.com

Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday. The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll. Meantime, Americans' "pride" in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found. With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
Washington Times

Democrats, Republicans split on whether Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot: poll

Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to blame former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a poll released Sunday. The ABC/Ipsos poll found that 58% of U.S. adults surveyed believe Mr. Trump bears a “great deal” or a “good amount” of responsibility for the siege, while 41% said he holds “just some” or no responsibility.
POTUS
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lynn Schmidt: Liz Cheney stands firmly in defending democracy

Imagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The love of country is the shining light inviting others to this island.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If Biden wants a win, he should raise the minimum wage

Joe Biden isn’t having a great presidency. His approval ratings are poor: 43.4% of voters approve of the job he is doing, while 51.6% of them disapprove, according to FiveThirtyEight. The Afghanistan withdrawal was a disaster. Inflation is high. Businesses are having a hard time filling jobs. The coronavirus isn’t going away. Biden hasn’t been able to get many of his campaign promises done, including his "Build Back Better" agenda. And his administration has taken some divisive positions, such as support for repealing the Hyde Amendment that protects taxpayers from funding elective abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newswatch 16

Unaccompanied children not staying in northeastern Pennsylvania

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Four planes have landed recently at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County. The planes carried unaccompanied children who had been at the U.S. southern border. The flights were part of the federal government's refugee unification process. Congressman Matt Cartwright has been keeping track of developments.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

