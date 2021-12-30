ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NFL Game Picks: Week 17

By Dylan Chappine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHI (8-7) @ WAS (6-9) | SUN 1:00 PM ET | FOX. The Eagles have gone 6-2 since a 2-5 start, and running the football has been a big reason for their emergence—which is surprising based on the pass-happy philosophy of the front office and ownership. You need to play to...

The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
FanSided

49ers won’t be able to clinch playoff berth after Saints win

The 49ers had one easy Week 17 scenario to get into the playoffs, but half of that equation didn’t come true with the Saints beating the Panthers. In an ideal world, two things would have happened for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 as far as their 2022 playoff hopes are concerned.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL

Comments / 0

