2021 NFL Game Picks: Week 17

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO