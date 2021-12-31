Inauguration Ceremony for mayor, new city councilors closed to the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Inauguration Ceremony for the mayor and new city councilors will now be closed to the public.

Mayor Tim Keller, Councilor Klarissa Pena along with Councilors-Elect Louie Sanchez, Dan Lewis, Tammy Fiebelkorn, and Renee Grout will be sworn in on Saturday, January 1 at 3:30 p.m. As COVID-19 cases rise, the city has decided to make the event private. The public is still invited to watch the ceremony online.

To watch the virtual ceremony, visit youtube.com/watch?v=EbgQ5835qrQ&ab_channel=OneAlbuquerqueMediaGOV-TV16 .

