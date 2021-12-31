ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Inauguration Ceremony for mayor, new city councilors closed to the public

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxgLF_0dZcGlT200

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Inauguration Ceremony for the mayor and new city councilors will now be closed to the public.

Story continues below

Mayor Tim Keller, Councilor Klarissa Pena along with Councilors-Elect Louie Sanchez, Dan Lewis, Tammy Fiebelkorn, and Renee Grout will be sworn in on Saturday, January 1 at 3:30 p.m. As COVID-19 cases rise, the city has decided to make the event private. The public is still invited to watch the ceremony online.

To watch the virtual ceremony, visit youtube.com/watch?v=EbgQ5835qrQ&ab_channel=OneAlbuquerqueMediaGOV-TV16 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Mayor Keller, city councilors sworn into office remotely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the surge in COVID cases, Mayor Tim Keller and the city councilors were sworn in during an online ceremony earlier Saturday. The event was originally planned for a public ceremony but was changed earlier this week to minimize the COVID risk to the public.
KRQE News 13

Woman found dead in NE Albuquerque apartment building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in a northeast apartment building Sunday. Officers found a dead woman around 10:00 a.m. at the Dorado Apartments at 11800 Montgomery Blvd. APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. The names of the victim or any suspects are unknown at this time. This story is developing.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado resigns

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico state representative resigned. House Speaker Brian Egolf’s office says Representative Alonzo Baldonado handed in his resignation. There’s no official word on why the Republican from Valencia County made the decision. Baldonado has served since 2011. Egolf released the following statement on his resignation: “I have had the pleasure […]
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico December 31 – January 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New law cuts down unexpected medical bills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this year, patients won’t have to expect an unexpected medical bill. A new law went into effect New Year’s Day preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills. The provisions of the law state patients with insurance won’t receive bills following emergency care from an out-of-network doctor or facility. Patients will still […]
KRQE News 13

Woman finds low oxygen tank supply following COVID hospital stay

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As some of the most severe COVID patients recover and come home, oxygen tanks and tubes are a new part of their daily routine. Every pump of oxygen through the circulator is keeping Angela Byres’ lungs functioning, just weeks after COVID put her in the hospital. “It was actually at […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
KRQE News 13

Business for Breaking Bad RV Tour continues to boom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico film industry has brought in millions of dollars over the years in direct and supplementary spending for production. But it’s also helped to create a niche in tourism that has provided lucrative careers for New Mexico entrepreneurs. Spend any time driving the streets of Albuquerque and you’re bound to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Council, mayor to be sworn in on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four new Albuquerque city councilors will be sworn in on Saturday, shaking up the balance of power on the council. Tammy Fiebelkorn succeeds Diane Gibson who chose not to seek re-election. While Renee Grout will replace Councilor Don Harris. Dan Lewis ousted Council President Cynthia Borrego and Louie Sanchez won Lan Sena’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Governor signs off on new state House map

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor signed off on the state’s new House map which shifted some boundaries of congressional seats. In a statement, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called the map sound saying in part, it is representative and respectful of New Mexico’s varied communities. Republicans disagree. House Republican Leader, Jim Townsend, says in a statement, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Time running out for teens to apply for Explora internship program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time for local teens to apply for Explora’s Career Pathways Program. Explora is opening its X-Studio, which they say will open opportunities for high school and college students to learn about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. As part of the program, they are offering 42 teens a paid internship […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Mayor#Sandia Peak#Data Reporting#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Belen artist to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico artist is being featured this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning. Renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago announced Saturday on her Facebook page that she was recently interviewed by Martha Teichner about her work. Back in 2018, Chicago – a Belen resident – was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque homicides break record set in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is breaking records, seeing more than 100 homicides this year. The record was set in 2019, with at least 80 homicides recorded. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, as of Dec. 27 they have a total of 108 homicide cases for the year, and 112 homicide victims. Then, there’s […]
KRQE News 13

Valencia County slowly tackling abandoned problem properties

MEADOW LAKE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vacant homes and buildings are a problem that plagues communities across New Mexico. One small community is slowly tacking a big backlog of problem properties. For thousands of New Mexicans whose home is their sanctuary, in Valencia County, there are also hundreds of homes long forgotten. In the small Meadow Lake community […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Year’s Eve celebrated across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of New Year’s Eve events are making a return this year. The Zia Drop is back at Santa Fe Plaza Friday night, starting at 8 p.m. You can enjoy biscochitos and local bands and the drop will be accompanied by fireworks. The annual Chile Drop in Las Cruces is also back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City overwhelmed with number of traffic calming requests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living on a little block tucked away in an Albuquerque neighborhood have been complaining for years about speeders, now the city is doing something about it. “We’re here on Evansdale and 52nd, what’s famously known as Dead Man’s Curve,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Lan Sena. The block-long street near West Central […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy