ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a dry end to 2021. Expect to...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinpoint Weather
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Snow will arrive overnight as temperatures plunge towards freezing. Some parts of our area may see six inches or more of snow, and there are chances for even more of the white stuff to come out way this week. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances are forecast to increase through the day Sunday with the threat of severe weather increasing, too. The Storm Prediction Center placed the viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, an increase in the threat of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and small hail compared to earlier forecasts.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox10phoenix.com

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/2/22

Headed to the high country? We're expecting pretty chilly temps, but it looks like it'll stay dry, making for much safer driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: First snow of 2022 slated for the Monday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter will return to Virginia Monday as a storm system brings the potential for snow across much of the region. A storm system will impact the Mid-Atlantic Monday morning through the midday hours. Rain will gradually transition to snow from west to east between 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. For this event, two of the biggest factors when it comes to snow accumulation are ground temperatures and snowfall rates. It has been mild for the past several days, so the ground is still warm. However, models are suggesting periods of heavy snowfall will impact the region. The heavier snowfall may overcome the warm ground, which could allow for a couple to several inches of snow on the ground.
BLUE RIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy