Thursday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
Snow will arrive overnight as temperatures plunge towards freezing. Some parts of our area may see six inches or more of snow, and there are chances for even more of the white stuff to come out way this week. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances are forecast to increase through the day Sunday with the threat of severe weather increasing, too. The Storm Prediction Center placed the viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, an increase in the threat of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and small hail compared to earlier forecasts.
Monday morning’s commute will likely be impacted by the season’s first snow event. While the snow will start off as rain for many, an eventual changeover to all snow before the precipitation exits can be expected. Because of the recent warm weather, ground temperatures will likely melt the...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter will return to Virginia Monday as a storm system brings the potential for snow across much of the region. A storm system will impact the Mid-Atlantic Monday morning through the midday hours. Rain will gradually transition to snow from west to east between 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. For this event, two of the biggest factors when it comes to snow accumulation are ground temperatures and snowfall rates. It has been mild for the past several days, so the ground is still warm. However, models are suggesting periods of heavy snowfall will impact the region. The heavier snowfall may overcome the warm ground, which could allow for a couple to several inches of snow on the ground.
