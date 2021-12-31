Thursday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter will return to Virginia Monday as a storm system brings the potential for snow across much of the region. A storm system will impact the Mid-Atlantic Monday morning through the midday hours. Rain will gradually transition to snow from west to east between 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. For this event, two of the biggest factors when it comes to snow accumulation are ground temperatures and snowfall rates. It has been mild for the past several days, so the ground is still warm. However, models are suggesting periods of heavy snowfall will impact the region. The heavier snowfall may overcome the warm ground, which could allow for a couple to several inches of snow on the ground.

BLUE RIDGE, VA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO