Rush Is On To Get COVID-19 Testing Kits; Thousands Distributed Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida hospitals welcomed their first babies of 2022. Jackson Health System welcomed Bay Milan Enrique Figueredo was born at 12:02 a.m. on January 1st at The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial, becoming Jackson Health System’s first New Year’s baby in 2022. The baby boy weighed eight pounds, and three ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. Jackson Health announces first birth of 2022. (CBS4) “We want to congratulate his parents, Deysi Juarez and Manuel Figueredo, for welcoming their fourth child.” Baby Milan and mom are doing great, hospital officials said. Broward Health welcomed A’zuri Wallace, a 6 pounds, 11 ounces baby girl, who was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:01 a.m. Her parents, Soyeni Medley and Philemon Wallace of Margate were excited to welcome A’zuri to the family! A’zuri nicknamed “Zuri” has two older brothers. A’zuri Wallace was Broward’s first baby of 2022 (CBS4) “We were calling everyone saying, Happy New Year, Zuri is here,” said mom, Soyeni.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO