Miramar, FL

Rush Is On To Get COVID-19 Testing Kits; Thousands Distributed Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County is distributing thousands of COVID-19 tests ahead of New Year’s Eve. On Thursday, nine libraries throughout the county set up service lanes to help the process flow a little quicker. “It was kind of scary, thankfully, I’m vaccinated but still scary because...

