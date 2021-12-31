ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pickup slides, flips down Washington cliff; woman rescued

By Lindsay Nadrich, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

A woman was rescued after her pickup truck went off a cliff and into the river near Kalama, Washington shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Meridian PD officer dies from COVID complications

MERIDIAN, Texas – The Meridian community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 65-year-old Wayne “Butch” Nowell, Jr. was an officer of the Meridian Police Department, who died of COVID-19 complications at approximately 12:15 p.m. on December 29. Nowell was with the department since October 2021, and had been a law enforcement officer […]
MERIDIAN, TX
TxDOT officials urge driver safety with possibility of inclement winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District (TxDOT) is preparing for potential inclement winter weather that could occur in the first part of 2022. According to a news release from TxDOT, crews with the department have pretreated major arterials, bridges, overpasses and other areas prone to freezing, with snowfall […]
AMARILLO, TX
Former Groesbeck mayor passes away

GROESBECK, Texas – The Groesbeck community is mourning the loss of a former mayor. The City of Groesbeck says Jackie Levingston was a dedicated public servant who served her community as a councilmember from 1991 to 2006, and as mayor from 2006 to 2014. The City says Levingston was a pillar of the community, and […]
GROESBECK, TX
TxDOT Amarillo brines roads, warns drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Drivers across the 17-county Amarillo Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) district were warned that crews would resume brine operations around the 8 a.m. hour Thursday. According to the TxDOT announcement, drivers should slow down and give crews space to work when coming across similar signs as the one pictured. The brine […]
AMARILLO, TX
