When the state legislators representing Bartholomew County return to session at the Indiana Statehouse next month, they will have vaccine mandates on their minds. Front and center of the upcoming session starting Jan. 4 is House Bill 1001, which includes provisions that would allow Gov. Eric Holcomb to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in effect since the virus swept across the country in spring 2020, killing 17,757 Hoosiers so far, including 196 in Bartholomew County.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO