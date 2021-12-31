Biden says Chile 'powerful example' for world in first call with president-elect

President Biden called Chile's 35-year-old President-elect Gabriel Boric on Thursday to congratulate him on his electoral victory, lauding the country's election as a "powerful example" for the rest of the world.

Last Sunday, Boric became the youngest-ever person to be elected as Chile's president. The leftist millennial rose to prominence as the leader of anti-government students protests. Boric beat his opponent, José Antonio Kast, by more than 10 points.

According to a statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki , Biden and Boric "discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights, and inclusive growth."

"President Biden underscored the importance of U.S.-Chile cooperation to promote a green and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the existential threat posed by climate change," Psaki said.

Biden also offered his "deep condolences" to Chile for the death of Chilean teenager Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was fatally shot by an LAPD officer's stray bullet while she was trying on quinceañera dresses in a department store with her mother.

Following his victory, Boric vowed to “bury” the South American country's neoliberal economic model as well as increase taxes on the “super rich."

Kast, a far-right candidate who had drawn comparisons to former President Trump , initially beat Boric by two points in the first round of the presidential election, but neither candidate won a majority so they entered a runoff.

In his victory address, Boric vowed that he would be a "president of all Chileans."