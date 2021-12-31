ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says Chile 'powerful example' for world in first call with president-elect

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDae3_0dZcFLg300

President Biden called Chile's 35-year-old President-elect Gabriel Boric on Thursday to congratulate him on his electoral victory, lauding the country's election as a "powerful example" for the rest of the world.

Last Sunday, Boric became the youngest-ever person to be elected as Chile's president. The leftist millennial rose to prominence as the leader of anti-government students protests. Boric beat his opponent, José Antonio Kast, by more than 10 points.

According to a statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki , Biden and Boric "discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights, and inclusive growth."

"President Biden underscored the importance of U.S.-Chile cooperation to promote a green and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the existential threat posed by climate change," Psaki said.

Biden also offered his "deep condolences" to Chile for the death of Chilean teenager Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was fatally shot by an LAPD officer's stray bullet while she was trying on quinceañera dresses in a department store with her mother.

Following his victory, Boric vowed to “bury” the South American country's neoliberal economic model as well as increase taxes on the “super rich."

Kast, a far-right candidate who had drawn comparisons to former President Trump , initially beat Boric by two points in the first round of the presidential election, but neither candidate won a majority so they entered a runoff.

In his victory address, Boric vowed that he would be a "president of all Chileans."

Comments / 432

John Filipiak
2d ago

Biden has no weight to speak on any issue, especially an election. The only good news article that could be written about Biden is that he is resigning, taking his socialist party with him and that the people can elect a new president. Other than that..... nothing Biden has to say means anything to me.

Reply(61)
223
Tom's place
2d ago

So he wants to be like Venezuela? In 2 years Chile will be in collapse. Liberals believe that if you have money you probably stole it from a deserving poor person.

Reply(46)
150
Clifford Oliveira Jr.
2d ago

the democrat party was created by the defeated confederacy in 1828 to represent their ideas and still do today! democracies do not represent freedom and prosperity for citizens! (in case you haven't noticed already!), The American Constitutional Republic represents freedom and prosperity for its citizens! ALL democracies evolve into dictatorships because they operate on the same idea's of government control over citizens! it's well recorded in history! Adolf Hitler was a socialist democrat representing the workers of Germany, Cuba, Venezuela, Myanmar ALL went to democracy and evolved into dictatorships! New Zealand and Australia are going there now! democrat are communist! NEVER support a communist democrat! they say anything! and it will cost you EVERYTHING!

Reply(19)
82
