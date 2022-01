The following article was submitted by Laura Schreiner, Materials Management/ILL Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. A new year means a new chapter…. and your friends at Manitowoc Public Library are eager to help make 2022 an incredible part of your story! We have oodles of entertaining and informative events and programs slated for the New Year—including our “Book & a Movie” series, which we are delighted to revive after an absence of nearly two years.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO