Unvaxxed High School Sweethearts Die of COVID on Same Day

 3 days ago
A unvaccinated California couple died of COVID within hours of each other, days after testing positive. KNBC reports that Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez of Loma Linda had been...

TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
California State
#High School#Covid
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Retired Iowa school superintendent with sepsis dies after waiting 15 days for hospital bed due to Covid surge

A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
NBC Philadelphia

Colonial Elementary School Worker Dies of COVID Complications

Loved ones are mourning a Colonial Elementary School employee who died of complications from COVID-19. The staff member, who the Colonial School District did not identify, passed away on Sunday. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Michael Christian said all Colonial School District schools will be closed on Monday out of respect for the employee. They will then return to in-person learning on Tuesday.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
whattoexpect.com

How Will the Omicron Variant Affect Babies and Kids?

If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

