Homeless shelter resident stabs man over phone in Chelsea: sources

A homeless person stabbed a man for his iPhone outside a Manhattan pizzeria Thursday evening, sources said.

The attack happened outside of Two Brothers Pizza on West 25th St and 6th Ave in Chelsea just after 7 p.m., according to police sources.

The victim was stabbed twice in the stomach during the robbery and staggered away down Sixth Avenue where he asked a shop owner for help. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to survive the attack.

The unidentified 53-year-old suspect scurried to the nearby Bowery Residents’ Committee homeless shelter. He was apprehended there by police shortly after.

Charges were pending against him Thursday night.

