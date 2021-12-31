ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless shelter resident stabs man over phone in Chelsea: sources

By C.J. Sullivan and
 3 days ago
A homeless man stabbed another man outside a Chelsea pizzeria over an iPhone, police sources said. Peter Gerber

A homeless person stabbed a man for his iPhone outside a Manhattan pizzeria Thursday evening, sources said.

The attack happened outside of Two Brothers Pizza on West 25th St and 6th Ave in Chelsea just after 7 p.m., according to police sources.

The victim was stabbed twice in the stomach during the robbery and staggered away down Sixth Avenue where he asked a shop owner for help. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to survive the attack.

The unidentified 53-year-old suspect scurried to the nearby Bowery Residents’ Committee homeless shelter. He was apprehended there by police shortly after.

Charges were pending against him Thursday night.

The unidentified perpetrator escaped to the nearby Bowery Residents’ Committee homeless shelter, but was apprehended there by police shortly after.
The police arrested the unidentified homeless man the night of the attack and charges are still pending.

The Post revealed earlier Thursday that auditors found the embattled Bowery Residents’ Committee blew city money on a booze cruise, fast food, and movie tickets for its staff.

