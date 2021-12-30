Flood Watch issued for Bath, Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery; Roanoke Flood Advisory In Effect for Eastern Montgomery and Western Roanoke Counties until 745 AM EST This Morning FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Montgomery. In west central Virginia, Roanoke. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 442 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in Shawsville, Elliston, and Iront and other rural areas of western Roanoke and eastern Montgomery counties. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past couple of hours and additional heavy rainfall is likely. - Shawsville, Elliston, and Ironto is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Calhoun Run, Back Creek, Brake Branch, Bonys Run, Roanoke River, Big Bear Rock Branch, Lick Fork, North Fork Roanoke River, Dry Branch and North Fork Blackwater River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shawsville... Bent Mountain Elliston-Lafayette... Glenvar Poages Mill... Elliston - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO