On the way to the Final Four last season, the University of Houston avoided the type of long-term injuries that can quickly derail a season. Not so this season, as, in the span of a couple of days, the Cougars lost their top two perimeter players (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) to season-ending injuries and another (Kyler Edwards) for the foreseeable future.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO