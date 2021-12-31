ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Indian shares set for best year since 2017

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set on Friday for their best year since 2017, buoyed by an economic recovery from the pandemic-fuelled slump and massive liquidity, even as a raging new Omicron variant kept investors cautious towards the end of the year.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.4% to 17,278 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 58,026.43. The NSE and BSE indexes were up 23.70% and 21%, respectively, for the year.

“With inflation moving up and the Fed showing its intention to tighten liquidity, markets in the last couple of months have been a bit volatile with foreign investors being sellers almost on a daily basis,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, head of research, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

“Hence, 2022 is starting with an expectation of tightening liquidity, increasing interest rates and uncertainty around COVID still remaining.”

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at New year’s parties and public venues to combat a spike in COVID-19 infections. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysia, Philippine shares decline * Indonesia shares hit highest since mid-December * Singapore 2021 GDP grows at fastest pace in over a decade By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. With inflation worries building, investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets will keep a close eye on how the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Asian central banks will want to keep interest rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in local COVID-19 infections, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength as the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. "The spread of Omicron has put a near-term dampener on the growth recovery within the EM Asia region, especially with social restrictions being re-introduced in some countries," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy despite its stretched bandwidth remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed." In Asia, South Korea's won eased to 1,193.0 per dollar, while shares jumped more than 1% supported by strong exports data. In the Philippines, shares fell about 0.8% to their lowest in one month, after the government said late on Friday that it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. The Malaysian share market benchmark declined by up to 1.4% due to floods in seven states, while Indonesian shares advanced as much as 0.9% to their highest since mid-December. Meanwhile, Singapore shares advanced about half a percent as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Singapore, a financial and transport hub and often seen as a bellwether of global growth, is expected to continue to grow in the coming year. However, spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could impede growth if restrictions are imposed. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edged lower to 6.369% ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector ** India's daily COVID-19 cases highest since Sept. 18, 2021 - Health Ministry Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.17 -0.17 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India 0.00 0.00 <.NS 0.68 0.68 EI> Indones -0.14 -0.14 <.JK 0.86 0.86 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.08 0.85 a SE> Philipp 0.00 0.00 <.PS -0.51 -0.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.25 -0.25 <.KS 0.11 0.11 C> 11> Singapo -0.14 -0.14 <.ST 0.27 0.27 re I> Taiwan +0.11 +0.11 <.TW 0.15 0.15 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks start 2022 with losses on mainland property woes

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Monday, their first trading day of 2022 after marking the worst performance by any major global market the previous year, as fresh fears about the health of China's property market weighed on investor sentiment. ** The Hang Seng index...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks begin 2022 with mild gains on trade data boost

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed higher on Monday, in their first trading day of 2022, as retail and foreign investors bought stocks after solid trade and PMI data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. **...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Interest Rates#Inflation#Infectious Diseases#Bengaluru#Omicron#Nse#S P Bse Sensex#Bse#Fed#Covid
Reuters

Auto stocks drive India shares to start 2022 on positive note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend. With several markets in Asia and Europe closed, trading volumes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares hit all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.6% to hit a record high of 490.76...
STOCKS
Reuters

Automakers help India shares start 2022 on strong note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1% on Monday after closing out 2021 with their best annual gain in four years, led by auto stocks on the back of strong monthly sales data amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) advanced 0.92%...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

India's Dec jobless rate hits four-month high of 7.9%-think tank

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday. The unemployment rate rose to 7.9% in December from 7.0% in November, its highest since 8.3% in August. Economic activity and consumer sentiment...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian factories end 2021 on strong note despite dip in momentum

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's manufacturing sector ended 2021 on a solid footing with growth in new orders and output remaining sharp despite losing some momentum in December, but elevated price pressures were still a concern, a private survey showed. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (INPMI=ECI), compiled and collected...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX opens lower on weaker crude; eyes best year since 2009

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower in thin trading on Friday weighed by energy stocks, but was on track to mark its best year since 2009 supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and hopes of global economic recovery. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Log Second Best Year Since 2009 With a Gain of 22%

LONDON – European indexes fell on Friday, the last trading session of 2021, but logged gains of over 22% for the year. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% on Friday and France's CAC slipped 0.3%. Markets closed at lunchtime owing to the New Year's Eve celebrations, while the German DAX, the Swiss SMI and Italy's FTSE MIB were shut all day.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nikkei heads for best year-end close since 1980s bubble

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average eased back on Thursday, the final trading day of 2021, but remained on course to mark its highest close for any year since the bubble era of the 1980s. The benchmark slipped 0.07% to 28,794.24 by the midday break, with about...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy