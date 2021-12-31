ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StepStone Group Broadens Platform As Private Growth Assets Shine

By Donovan Jones
StepStone Group went public in September 2020, raising $315 million in an IPO. StepStone Group (STEP) went public in September 2020, raising $315 million in an IPO that priced at $18.00 per share. The firm provides custom investment solutions for clients interested in private market asset exposure. Private asset...

