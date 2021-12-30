ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tuskless Elephants Adapting to Poaching Scourge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 90 percent of the elephants in the present-day Gorongosa National Park, called one of the “last wild places” by National Geographic, were poached for ivory to finance the civil war in Mozambique from 1977 to 1992. Before...

Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
singularityhub.com

How the Extinction of Ice Age Mammals May Have Forced Us to Invent Civilization

Why did we take so long to invent civilization? Modern Homo sapiens first evolved roughly 250,000 to 350,000 years ago. But initial steps towards civilization—harvesting, then domestication of crop plants—began only around 10,000 years ago, with the first civilizations appearing 6,400 years ago. For 95 percent of our...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

From silenced birdsong to starving manatees: What we lost from the natural world in 2021

We are amid a global biodiversity crisis. Humanity’s impact on the planet is now so overwhelming that 1m plant and animal species are at risk of extinction, the UN recently reported.Nature is suffering the world over, from Kenya to the Florida Keys, due to impacts linked to the rising global temperature. Below are just a sliver of the losses to the natural world in 2021, and a sombre reminder of what is at stake. Silent Spring: Birdsong is dying away Bird populations around the world have declined most rapidly where warming is most pronounced, research has found – and in...
WILDLIFE
Davis Enterprise

Explorit: Amazing animal adaptations

The northernmost part of our planet is the Arctic and it includes parts of Canada, Russia, Greenland and Alaska. It is a place of extreme weather and almost perpetual winter. Even in the summer, the temperature usually peaks at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. In the winter the wind is constantly howling and the temperatures plummet to averages of minus-40 degrees. The ground is made up of permafrost and no trees grow. Despite all these extremes, the Arctic is teeming with life. All the animals living in the Arctic either part or full time have amazing adaptations that help them to survive and thrive in the frozen lands up north.
ANIMALS
Daily Princetonian

Princeton lab’s research on elephant tusklessness brings public attention to human impact on evolution

More elephants in Mozambique are being born without tusks. An ocean and thousands of miles away, researchers at Princeton wanted to understand why. “It started after a 3 a.m. YouTube binge,” said Shane Campbell-Staton, assistant professor in the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EEB) Department, talking about his research in Gorongosa National Park, which has been covered by The Atlantic, the New York Times, and “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Wise old elephants keep the young calm

Newswise — Male elephants are more aggressive when fewer older males are present, new research suggests. The research, by the University of Exeter, suggests that the removal of old male elephants, which are often the targets of trophy hunting, could lead to increased human-wildlife conflict. The study, in collaboration...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Solving the disappearance of bears and lions with ancient DNA

An international team of researchers led by the University of Adelaide, suggest a change in climate is the likely cause of the mysterious disappearance of ancient lions and bears from parts of North America for a thousand years or more prior to the last Ice Age. In a study in...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Predator interactions chiefly determine where Prochlorococcus microbes thrive

Prochlorococcus are the smallest and most abundant photosynthesizing organisms on the planet. A single Prochlorococcus cell is dwarfed by a human red blood cell, yet globally the microbes number in the octillions and are responsible for a large fraction of the world's oxygen production as they turn sunlight into energy.
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

From The ‘Real-Life Mowgli’ To The ‘Human Pet,’ Learn The Bizarre Stories Of 9 Feral Children From History

Often abandoned by their parents or forced to escape abusive situations, these feral children grew up in the wild and in some cases were literally raised by animals. If the history of human evolution has taught us anything, it’s that the most human trait of all is our ability to adapt. Though survival on this planet has certainly gotten easier over time, these nine stories of feral children remind us of our roots — and the perils of life in the wild.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Horrified After Spotting Polar Bears Stalking and Killing Reindeer

Scientists in Hornsund, Svalbard witnessed a bear pursue and kill a reindeer before taking it ashore and devouring it. Footage of the incident was posted on social media platforms and news. Reports of Polar Bears Preying on Reindeer. This is the first study to provide a comprehensive description of a...
WILDLIFE
dallassun.com

Polar bears eating reindeer: normal behaviour or result of climate change?

Recently, scientists in Hornsund, Svalbard - a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic ocean - witnessed a polar bear pursuing a reindeer into the sea before killing it, dragging it ashore and eating it. The video that they captured was widely shared on news and social media platforms. Then, two days later, they saw the same bear beside a second fresh reindeer kill.
ANIMALS

