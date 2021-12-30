Tuskless Elephants Adapting to Poaching Scourge

The northernmost part of our planet is the Arctic and it includes parts of Canada, Russia, Greenland and Alaska. It is a place of extreme weather and almost perpetual winter. Even in the summer, the temperature usually peaks at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. In the winter the wind is constantly howling and the temperatures plummet to averages of minus-40 degrees. The ground is made up of permafrost and no trees grow. Despite all these extremes, the Arctic is teeming with life. All the animals living in the Arctic either part or full time have amazing adaptations that help them to survive and thrive in the frozen lands up north.

