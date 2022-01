Researchers found SARS-CoV-2 in 36% of white-tailed deer in Ohio, with evidence of deer-to-deer spread, according to a study late last week in Nature. Though a study last month found about the same level of COVID-19 infection in Iowa deer and Canada reported SARS-CoV-2 in deer earlier this month, evidence from the new study "leads toward the idea that we might actually have established a new maintenance host outside humans," said Andrew Bowman DVM, PhD, associate professor of veterinary preventive medicine at The Ohio State University and senior author, in an Ohio State news release.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO