Consider Basil to Fend Off Alzheimer’s

There was much excitement when the FDA announced in June of 2021 that it has accelerated the approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm — the first approved for the disease in 18 years. There is no cure for the progressive disease that affects cognitive functions like memory, speech, and motor skills. Despite the significant need, the approval was met with skepticism, as clinical trials have yet to conclusively prove it improved cognition, according to Duke Health, and some medical centers have refused to prescribe the drug.

