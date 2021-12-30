ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Consider Basil to Fend Off Alzheimer’s

nasrq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA natural compound called fenchol, found in basil and other plants, may help to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by preventing toxic proteins from accumulating in the brain, report researchers from...

www.nasrq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the cause of Alzheimer’s in brain

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers have used human data to quantify the speed of different processes that lead to Alzheimer’s disease. They found that instead of starting from a single point in the brain and initiating a chain reaction that leads to the death of brain cells, Alzheimer’s disease reaches different regions of the brain early.
SCIENCE
easyhealthoptions.com

Study finds inflammatory foods feed Alzheimer’s and dementia

Unless you haven’t read any health news lately, you know that inflammation is behind most of the serious health challenges we face today. Chronic inflammation is the driving force behind irritable bowel disease, obesity, heart disease and diabetes. And we’re not just talking about bodily ailments. Research shows that...
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Is Energy the Key to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Summary: Study identifies a link between how cells produce energy for brain function and a genetic mutation associated with Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers at the University of Adelaide has found a link between the way that cells produce energy for brain function and the mutated genes found in Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Alzheimer#Frontiers#Fatty Acids#Basil
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Stroke drug shows promise in treating Alzheimer’s and dementia

Ahuman stroke drug, fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration and soon entering Phase 3 clinical trials, shows intriguing signs that it might also be a safe and powerful defense against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A new study published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine showed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
247tempo.com

States Where Alzheimer’s Is Soaring

There was much excitement when the FDA announced in June of 2021 that it has accelerated the approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm — the first approved for the disease in 18 years. There is no cure for the progressive disease that affects cognitive functions like memory, speech, and motor skills. Despite the significant need, the approval was met with skepticism, as clinical trials have yet to conclusively prove it improved cognition, according to Duke Health, and some medical centers have refused to prescribe the drug.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Alzheimer’s Breakthroughs

Every day, we seem to learn more about the debilitating disease Alzheimer’s. Right now, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and researchers are working hard to find out how to stop it. In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema shares three breakthroughs that could end up...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy