Approximately 90 percent of the elephants in the present-day Gorongosa National Park, called one of the “last wild places” by National Geographic, were poached for ivory to finance the civil war in Mozambique from 1977 to 1992. Before the conflict, less than one-fifth of females were born without tusks. Now the number is closer to 50 percent. A study published in Science Friday reveals “smoking-gun evidence for genetic changes,” according to University of Victoria (Canada) conservation scientist Chris Darimont. He believes the study helps us understand how humans can have a major influence on evolution.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO