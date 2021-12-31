ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cases rising amid holidays

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we look ahead to the New...

www.wgrz.com

nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: No desire to shut down schools amid COVID-19 case rise

Despite a recent rise in pediatric hospital admissions across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said schools will stay open amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Hochul, providing a post-Christmas update Monday morning, said the state is planning “for all scenarios, including the worst-case scenario,” as the omicron variant has contributed to a case rise statewide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WECT

New Hanover to revisit mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Amid an increase in COVID-19-related metrics, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board on Tuesday voted to “discuss and revisit” the countywide face coverings health rule at its meeting next month. The Board lifted the mask mandate during its meeting...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WLBT

‘Plan your gatherings wisely,’ MSDH says amid rising COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID cases and hospitalizations pick back up, the Mississippi State Department of Health encourages you to keep holiday gatherings small again this year. Cases and hospitalizations have been “significantly higher” over the past seven days. MSDH reported 4,370 new cases and 47 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY1

City agencies face staffing shortages amid rise in COVID cases

NEW YORK — The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant has caused staffing shortages across multiple city agencies. The NYPD Tuesday night announced they will be cancelling regularly scheduled days off for uniformed members on both Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. "In order to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 33/40 News

Covid-19 tests in high demand amid rise in positive cases

With symptoms of the common cold and Omicron being similar, many people are flocking to get tested like never before. The increased demand is overwhelming clinics and making it harder for people to find tests. Hoover couple, Meng and Ashley Folkes had a few family members test positive for Covid-19...
HOOVER, AL
TODAY.com

Experts discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases in kids amid omicron

On Christmas Eve, both of Sarah Barlow's kids tested positive for COVID-19. They were too young to be vaccinated, and their symptoms started with low fevers. For 4-year-old Liam, things never got more severe than that. But 19-month-old Isla's fever just kept climbing, and she was admitted to the hospital...
KIDS
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Bacon & Butter temporarily closed amid rise in covid cases

Popular Sacramento restaurant, Bacon & Butter, announced they will be closed until January 5 amid a rise in covid cases due to the Omicron variant. Out of extreme precaution Bacon and Butter will be closed on Sunday, January 2nd due to the increase in positive Covid cases in Sacramento County. The recent rise of the variant along with the increased opportunities for group gatherings, unmasked parties and holiday travel have led us to make this difficult decision. We prioritize the health and safety of our staff and guests above all else, but that doesn’t diminish the sting of disappointing our Sunday guests. Just like you, we all can’t wait for this pandemic to become a distant memory. For now, we will continue to stay safe and act responsibly.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Westerly Sun

Westerly Hospital tightens visitor regulations amid rise in COVID cases

WESTERLY — Due to concern regarding increasing community spread of COVID-19, Yale New Haven Health, the owner of Westerly Hospital, has announced extremely limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities. The policy change went into effect on Thursday. The new policy, which the hospital...
WESTERLY, RI
BBC

Covid: Hertfordshire hospitals restrict visitors amid case rise

A hospitals trust has suspended visits due to "the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the local community". From New Year's Day, the West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust will only permit visitors to patients in the last days of life, and in other limited circumstances at its sites. The move affects...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS LA

45,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In LA County This Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This holiday weekend has resulted in almost 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 across LA County, public health officials said Sunday. Officials said there were 23,553 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday and another 21,200 individuals with positive test results on Sunday within the county. To that end, public health officials were urging residents to curtail higher risk activities such as being indoor with others unmasked for long periods of time, and being present at crowded outdoor events. In addition to the increased numbers, hospitalizations were on the rise. At least 1,628 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and over twenty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

