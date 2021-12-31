Cases rising amid holidays

Popular Sacramento restaurant, Bacon & Butter, announced they will be closed until January 5 amid a rise in covid cases due to the Omicron variant. Out of extreme precaution Bacon and Butter will be closed on Sunday, January 2nd due to the increase in positive Covid cases in Sacramento County. The recent rise of the variant along with the increased opportunities for group gatherings, unmasked parties and holiday travel have led us to make this difficult decision. We prioritize the health and safety of our staff and guests above all else, but that doesn’t diminish the sting of disappointing our Sunday guests. Just like you, we all can’t wait for this pandemic to become a distant memory. For now, we will continue to stay safe and act responsibly.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO