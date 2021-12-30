Poachers Upsetting Ecological Balance

Combined mutation rate estimation and reverse ecology sheds light on the forces shaping population size of Prochlorococcus, a major bacterial carbon sink. Due to their large numbers and dispersal rates, globally distributed cyanobacteria, such as Prochlorococcus marinus, are assumed to represent extensive populations with enormous population sizes1,2. Writing in Nature Ecology & Evolution, Chen et al.3 estimate the first unbiased mutation rate for a P. marinus ecotype, from which they infer an effective population size of around 107. Strikingly, this value is orders of magnitude lower than previously predicted values for that clade2, raising important questions about what drives P. marinus population structure and evolutionary dynamics.
