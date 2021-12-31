ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

South Dakota ties season high for threes in 85-46 win over North Dakota

By JAKE JONES
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUuhY_0dZcAY0t00

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD Athletics) —South Dakota seniors Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable led a balanced Coyote attack in an 85-46 win over North Dakota on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (10-4, 3-0) won its eighth-straight game and its 32nd consecutive home league game, extending its Summit record.

“Our defensive intensity tonight allowed our offense to get in rhythm,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit . “We were then able to score from both the perimeter and the paint as the game went on.

“We hope to see Coyote nation on New Year’s Day as we take on NDSU in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.”

Sjerven tallied her 27th career double-double with 18 points and 10 boards, while Korngable added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Sjerven surpassed Coyote alumna Allison Arens (2015-19) for 10th on USD’s career scoring charts in the first quarter of the game.

North Dakota (6-7, 0-2) had three players in double-figures, led by Claire Orth’s 13 points. Kacie Borowicz tallied 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting, while Jolene Daninger had 10 points and a team-high seven boards.

The Coyotes scored 17 unanswered points midway through the first quarter to jump out to a 23-7 lead. South Dakota held onto the scoring margin and continued to extend it throughout the second half.

South Dakota shot at a 53.2 percent (33-of-62) clip and knocked down 11-of-26 (42.3 percent) from behind the arc. It tied South Dakota’s season-high for 3-pointers made in a game. In addition, USD outscored the Fighting Hawks 36-16 in the paint.

North Dakota made 18-of-57 (31.6 percent) from the floor and 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) behind the arc.

Seven different players scored a 3-pointer in the game and 12 different players contributed to the scoring column. Second-year freshman Kyah Watson tallied nine points by making 3-of-3 from deep. Freshman Grace Larkins added eight points and both fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb and second-year freshman Maddie Krull had seven.

South Dakota returns to the court at 1 p.m. Saturday to host North Dakota State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

