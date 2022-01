A win on Sunday, Jan. 2 at Washington and some help around the NFL would get the Philadelphia Eagles into the playoffs. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Eagles can clinch an NFC wild-card spot by beating the division rival for a second time in less than two weeks, if Minnesota loses Sunday night to Green Bay and either New Orleans loses to Carolina or San Francisco beats Houston. There are other scenarios, too, but the path to the postseason starts with a much-needed victory against banged-up Washington.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO