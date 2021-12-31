ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Raanta, Teravainen help Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return

By BOB SUTTON - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

