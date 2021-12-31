Health leaders discourage COVID-19 testing at emergency rooms

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Local healthcare agencies are continuing to team up to urge people not to go to emergency departments for COVID testing.

Health experts around the Charlotte-area say they are seeing some of the highest volume of patients coming into the ER since the pandemic began, and it’s putting a major strain on resources.

One nurse at Novant Presbyterian says there was a steady stream of more than 100 patients in the emergency department throughout the night Wednesday. There aren’t nearly that many beds in the emergency department, which meant many of those people were crammed into the waiting room, potentially exposing each other to COVID and putting each other at risk.

Novant Health’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Sidney Fletcher says he isn’t surprised by the rapid increase in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant, but he is surprised by the amount of people heading to the ER.

“One of the things that has been unexpected is the number of people that have been presenting to emergency departments for testing when they may be asymptomatic or they really just want to know, ‘hey, can I go over to somebody’s place,’ or ‘I just want to prove that I’m negative,” he said.

Dr. Fletcher says a way to combat hospital strain is to get vaccinated. While the COVID vaccine will not necessarily prevent you from getting the virus, it will significantly decrease the chances of needing to be hospitalized for severe symptoms. On Thursday, Novant Health reported more than 85% of those admitted in their hospitals were unvaccinated.

As of Thursday, North Carolina reports more than 18,571 new COVID cases. That’s more than 60% higher than the previous daily case record set in January 2021. The positivity rate statewide was 22%.

With these high numbers, Mecklenburg County health officials admit there’s a major problem with testing capacity.

“We are very hopeful that we will receive a new shipment of our rapid tests early next week so we can relaunch our library distribution program,” said Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington.

But as people are desperate to find tests, healthcare workers in emergency rooms say they are overwhelmed with those trying to skirt around long drive-thru testing lines. Since hospitals won’t turn anyone away, wait times in emergency rooms are higher than normal.

“That definitely creates a harder environment for patients who need to be in the emergency department for an emergent issue,” said Novant Health Presbyterian’s Emergency Department Nursing Director Courtney Cortes.

Emergency room workers say if you’re experiencing chest pain, severe shortness of breath, or other emergency symptoms, you should still go to the emergency room. But those without symptoms should get tested at mass testing sites, urgent cares, or a physician’s office.

It’s another surge that’s added to an already prevalent COVID fatigue. Health leaders say the only way through, is to help one another.

“We can do this. We can get through Omicron the way we got through each of the other challenges, each of the other waves. And that is by working together and being together as we go through this,” said Atrium Health Enterprise Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Hunter.

