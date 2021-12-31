College football: Michigan's Daxton Hill 'questionable' for semifinal at Orange Bowl

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Michigan star defensive back Daxton Hill currently isn't in South Florida as the Wolverines prepare to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh left open the possibility that Hill could rejoin the team before Friday's game against the Bulldogs.

"He's working through something right now," Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "We'll know more today whether he'll be able to play."

Hill, who was an All-Big Ten selection, ranks second on the team with 65 total tackles this season. The sophomore defender also has two interceptions and is tied for the team lead in pass breakups (seven).

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis declined to comment when asked about Hill's availability for the CFP semifinal matchup against Georgia.

"You know, it's not our job to comment on other players, so we'll let Coach Harbaugh answer that question," McNamara said.

The Wolverines have one of the top defenses in college football, ranking fourth among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in points allowed per game (16.08).

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) is set to play the third-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Wolverines are seeking their first national championship since 1997.