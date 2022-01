2021 is in the books and as we look back on a year filled with extreme weather across the nation, we can add Boston to that list of extremes as well! With a mean temperature of 54.4 degrees at Logan Airport, it was enough to overtake the previous record (which only stood for nine years) of 54.2 degrees from 2012, making 2021 the warmest year on record!

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO