Memphis, TN

‘Real men don’t murder’ ad looks to address crime, teach how to be a man

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Don’t lose your head, use your head mane’ -- ‘I said mane because, in Memphis, that means man. Problem is, a lot of y’all ain’t even that. Having a gun doesn’t make you a man.’

This is just a piece of a new public service announcement, with the same message from three years ago.

Since the last public service announcement, the homicide numbers have continued to increase, according to a previous search done by the University of Memphis.

Howard Robertson, CEO of Trust Marketing and Communications, said according to research done by the university, the homicide numbers have continued to increase, since the last public service announcement.

He said, that’s a reflection of how effective the messaging is, especially for young men, and the conversations start with current inmates.

“They had issues with manhood, fatherhood, with their own fathers who in most cases were not around, and who they blame for not teaching them how to be a man.”

So Robertson said they made the decision to try to give a roadmap for those watching.

“They’re trying to be their version of what they think a real man is, and that’s the genesis of this whole thing, real men don’t murder. There are things that real men do and don’t do, and we heard it so much that we decided to make each ad a mini-tutorial on what real men do and don’t do,” said Robertson.

Another topic covered is real men say something when they know something, and the commercial displayed the Young Dolph memorial.

He said the rapper’s death adds a sense of urgency, and that’s why the message needed to be aggressive.

“There’s no soft way or kind way to deal with it and talk about it. It’s a hard problem, whatever we do has got to have some edge on it,” Robertson said.

Robertson said this is just one of a series of public service announcements people can expect to see over the next year.

Covid-19 Killer!
3d ago

You have all these billion dollar corporations that claim Memphis as a home and this is the best you can come up with! These corporations take advantage of the community! They only care about cheap labor!

