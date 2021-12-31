The impact limited treatment is having as COVID-19 cases surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues with positive cases still on the rise across the Mid-South.

But for the people who test positive, there’s now another challenge – a shortage in treatment options.

In an interview on Dec. 30, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said, he reached out to the federal government for help.

“Last week, I told the White House Task Force that we needed additional monoclonal antibody treatments. We’re out of those or we’re in short supply of those and the federal government controls the allocation of those to the states. We made that request, we did get some, they’re already used, we need more. That’s the greatest need that we have,” he said.

Hutchinson asked specifically for help with treating COVID-19, and with testing efforts.

“Thank goodness we’ve got an industry that steps up quickly, FDA’s approved multiple suppliers and so we’re able to acquire 1.5 million for Arkansas, we’ll wait on that delivery but we expect that and that’s gonna make a real difference, that’s what we need,” he said.

But Dr. Mark Castellaw with the Baptist Medical Group said the treatments that worked with other strains, may not be the answer this time around.

“In the past, people were unvaccinated and some that were vaccinated, if they got infected, then they would possibly be a candidate for the monoclonal antibodies, well that’s not the case now. We’re not using that, number 1, it might not be effective for the omicron, plus they’re not available to use,” he said.

Castellaw said if you do happen to test positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether you’re vaccinated or not, it’s important to keep a close eye on oxygen levels and temperature.

“Those oximeters are very available at most drugstores and relatively inexpensive, I really encourage people to get that because that is a very important parameter to follow, oxygen saturation. And then the other would be fever, if the fever is extremely high to the point where you put someone at risk for having a seizure, that would be important as well,” he said.

Castellaw said if your oxygen levels drop to 90 or below, the best thing to do is contact your doctor, or go to the hospital.

