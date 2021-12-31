ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Some restaurants change New Year’s Eve plans amid growing number of COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ranck
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Some restaurants in Little Rock are changing New Year’s Eve plans amid a growing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thursday Arkansas reported its largest number of new cases in one day since the pandemic.

State health officials are now worried holiday gatherings could cause a spike in cases.

“They’re already skyrocketing,” said Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Dept. of Health.

Dr. Tumlison is recommending people keep New Years’ celebrations small this year.

“This is a very contagious variant that we are dealing with,” said Dr. Tumlison.

Some area restaurants are putting holiday parties on hold this year.

Cache Restaurant will be hosting a dinner this year instead of their annual party.

“I think the more we congregate, the more issues we will have later on,” said Cache Restaurant Event Coordinator Bonna Sanathong.

Sanathong says a dinner allows the venue to space out customers. She says all staff will be required to wear masks as well.

“I know everyone wants to have a good time and everyone wants to celebrate and we all get that but at the same time reality still sits in the next day,” said Sanathong.

Some bars say they will remain open.

The Arkansas Department of Health says if you do plan to go out, try and find a place that is outside. If you are inside they suggest social distancing and wearing a mask as much as possible.

