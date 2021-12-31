ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU women’s basketball game at TCU postponed

 3 days ago
LAWRENCE – The Kansas women’s basketball game at TCU, originally scheduled for Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed in...

Lee scores 32, leads Kansas State over No. 10 Baylor 68-59

MANHATTAN (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points and 10 rebounds and helped Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. Kansas State led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears nailing five free throws down the stretch.
KANSAS STATE
Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67

LAWRENCE — Kim English probably didn't have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report, especially considering the George Mason coach only had a couple days to put it together. The two backups certainly made English pay for it. Coleman-Lands came off the bench...
LAWRENCE, KS
Tiger men grind out battle at Northeastern State

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - Fort Hays State used a late burst to pull away from Northeastern State in a defensive battle on Saturday afternoon at the NSU Event Center, winning 59-53. Tied with 4:30 to go, the Tigers outscored the RiverHawks 15-9 down the stretch to pull out another big road win. Jared Vitztum led the Tigers with 24 points and 12 rebounds, his sixth double-double performance of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local, area players selected for 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Several local and area players are among those selected to play in the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 23 in Pittsburg State University's Carnie Smith Stadium. Players from our area who were selected for the game include the following.
KANSAS STATE
CFP title game QBs: Former 5-star recruit vs. former walk-on

ARLINGTON, Texas — The national championship game quarterbacks are a former five-star recruit already with a Heisman Trophy and a former walk-on ending a long journey with his home state team. Sophomore Bryce Young is the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman. The Southern California native won the...
ARLINGTON, TX
