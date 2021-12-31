KU women’s basketball game at TCU postponed

MANHATTAN (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points and 10 rebounds and helped Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. Kansas State led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears nailing five free throws down the stretch.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO