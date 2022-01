Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are sharing their performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series in support of their new album, “Raise The Roof.”. For the “home” edition of the long-running program, the pair were joined by an all-star cast of musicians at Sound Emporium studios in Nashville, TN – where they recorded the project in 2019 – to deliver a three-song set of tracks from the project. “Raise The Roof” is the follow-up to Plant and Krauss’ Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, “Raising Sand”, and recently debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO