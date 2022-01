Last New Year’s Eve I was sitting in my living room, on the same couch that we’ve had since I was little, counting down from ten while watching the television in front of me. On the screen people were socially distanced, wearing masks because of the ongoing pandemic. It was nothing like any of the New Years’ specials I’d ever watched. Before I knew it the ball dropped, and it was midnight. I hugged my parents and mourned the year I had lost. It seemed like COVID had taken over our lives.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO