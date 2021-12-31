ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Saginaw Spirit: Oke shines in goal as Spirit best Greyhounds 2-1

By Eric Young
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaginaw Spirit goalie Andrew Oke made 25 saves on 26 shots to hold off the the best team in the division and third best in the conference Thursday night as the Spirit beat...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Spirit trade captain Camaryn Baber to London

Standing at 13-13-1 entering 2022, the Saginaw Spirit announced a New Year’s Eve trade of their captain, Camaryn Baber. The Spirit traded Baber to the London Knights for London’s fourth-round pick in 2025 and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025. Baber, 20, was Saginaw’s third-round pick in 2017,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saginaw Spirit#The Night Before#Soo#Www#Dow Event Center
Midland Daily News

Brossoit, Golden Knights top Ducks 3-1 in Pacific battle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday to increase their Pacific Division lead. Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.
NHL
Midland Daily News

Jeannot scores twice, Predators defeat Blackhawks 6-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Nick Cousins and Roman Josi also scored, Mattias Ekholm had three assists and Juuse...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
Midland Daily News

O'Connor's late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who...
NHL
Midland Daily News

Noll scores 20 to lift Cornell over Dartmouth 79-71

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Dean Noll had a season-high 20 points as Cornell got past Dartmouth 79-71 on Sunday. The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams. Chris Manon had 16 points for Cornell (9-3, 1-0), which earned its sixth straight home victory....
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy