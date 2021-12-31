ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California man driving to White House with ‘hit list’ jailed in Iowa

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyZXj_0dZc6KVO00

A California man driving to the White House who said he would “do whatever it takes” to kill President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and others was arrested in Iowa, authorities said.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested in Cass County on Dec. 21 and transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail, WOWT-TV reported, citing sheriff’s records.

According to court records, other officials on Xiong’s list included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) CEO founder Mark Zuckerberg and former President Bill Clinton, WOWT reported.

Xiong began driving from Sacramento around Dec. 18 “with the intention of driving straight to the White House in Washington, D.C., to kill persons in power,” Justin Larson, a Secret Service agent, wrote in a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 21, Xiong was pulled over in Iowa by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department “for driving aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, and speeding,” The New York Times reported.

Xiong told the deputy, Tyler Shiels, he had an AR-15 and ammunition in the vehicle, KWWL-TV reported. During a search, the deputy said he found the rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, body armor and medical kits in the trunk of the car, the television station reported.

Deputies who detained Xiong noticed that he was using Google Maps to plot a route to the White House, the Times reported.

According to court documents, Xiong described himself to a Secret Service agent from Omaha as a grocery store employee that was a cover “until called upon by God to ‘combat evil demons in the White House,’” KWWL reported.

The special agent added that Xiong said “that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power.”

Xiong also had cash, which he told Iowa deputies was for his funeral expenses, WOWT reported.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed in Federal District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Xiong assembled his hit list using the TikTok app, downloading videos “to compile a list of evil individuals he intended to kill,” the Times reported.

In an email on Thursday, Mike Maloney, Xiong’s attorney, declined to comment on the case, according to the newspaper.

According to court records, Maloney said he intends to use an insanity defense in his client’s trial.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 55 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 55 million on Sunday, with nearly 6 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Sunday evening, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 55,069,347, and the nationwide death toll topped 826,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Washington, IA
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called "a cancer" for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — After an extended holiday break, the jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will get back to work Monday. The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes' fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at the age of 82, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week. In a joint statement issued Sunday night, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, confirmed that the formal Jan. 12 arrival and departure ceremonies will be open to invited guests only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Route 66 to be honored by Illinois State Museum for highway’s 100th anniversary

The Mother Road will be honored when its 100th anniversary rolls around. The Illinois State Museum announced that it will unveil a new exhibition for Route 66 in 2026, the Chicago Tribune reported. That coincides with the 100th anniversary of the iconic highway, which linked Chicago to Santa Monica, California. U.S. 66 came to life in 1926, and the stretch of road helped small communities grow, created cities in rural areas and changed the way of life across America.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Wowt Tv#Secret Service#The New York Times#Kwwl Tv#Google Maps
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: CDC may soon demand test to leave isolation

WASHINGTON — As the omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chicago’s 2021 homicide rate highest in 25 years

CHICAGO — Chicago’s homicide rate was the most of any city in the United States during 2021 and was the most in the Second City in a quarter-century. According to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department on Saturday, there were 797 homicides in the city during 2021, WLS-TV reported. That is 25 more than 2020 and the most since 1996, according to the data.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: Israel's PM warns of coming COVID-19 'storm'

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister is warning that the country will soon see tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases a day. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. He said that despite rolling out more than 4.2 million coronavirus booster shots to the country's population of 9.3 million since July, “the storm is coming to us these very days.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hong Kong news outlet to close amid crackdown on dissent

HONG KONG — (AP) — A Hong Kong online news site said Sunday that it will cease operations in light of deteriorating press freedoms, days after police raided and arrested seven people for sedition at a separate pro-democracy news outlet. Citizen News announced its decision in a Facebook...
CHINA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Colorado fire: Man pulls neighbor from burning home

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Colorado man proved to be a great neighbor on Thursday, pulling a resident from his burning home as the Marshall Fire raged through the area. Phil Kupfner, of Superior, was fighting the flames that already have destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and damaged more than 125 other buildings. He and his brothers were using hoses in an attempt to subdue the blaze at his property, KUSA-TV reported.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
51K+
Followers
85K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy