ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter: ‘Typical’

By Larry Skow, Greeley, Colo.
Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

In regard to Paul Struck’s letter of Dec. 23, 2021 (Press & Dakotan):. Mr. Struck, you are trying to mix up several ideas into one pro-abortion look on life. Typical of Democrats these days. As far as gun control, we have laws on books...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Dakotan#Democrats
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Judge Resigns Over Racist Home Video Capturing N-Word Use

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet resigned Friday, weeks after a video surfaced that depicted her using racist remarks as she and her family watched security footage of an attempted burglary at their home. “I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams College Republicans for "happy Kwanzaa" message

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out on Twitter over a post by the national College Republicans wishing followers a happy Kwanzaa. "Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," the conspiracy theorist wrote as millions of Black people kicked off the weeklong holiday. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
CBS Denver

‘Despicable Human Being’: Brother Of I-70 Crash Victim Blasts Gov. Jared Polis For Reducing Sentence For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

(CBS4) — The brother of one of the victims killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 is blasting Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing four deaths. Polis commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years in prison, shaving 100 years off the original sentence. Duane Bailey, who lost his brother William “Bill” Bailey in the crash, called Polis a “despicable human being.” Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) “As far as I’m concerned, [Polis] undermined the integrity of the courts,” Duane Bailey told CBS4 on Saturday morning. The clemency was announced Thursday, during...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Independent

Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

A Texas automobile dealer is accused of hiring hitmen former soldiers to kill his mistress and her new boyfriend, who was trying to blackmail him.According to an unsealed federal indictment, four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.Erik Charles Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, a partner in Maund Automotive Group, emailed Holly Williams, 33,  of Nashville, Tennessee, with whom he had a previous extra-marital relationship, about wanting to see her during an upcoming visit to the city in February 2020.After visiting her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Two teenage boys accused of bludgeoning Spanish teacher to death: What we know about Nohema Graber’s murder

Two Iowa teenagers have been charged with the death of a high school Spanish teacher after they allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, according to a court hearing.Here’s everything we know about the November killing of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. The suspects and chargesAuthorities in southeast Iowa have formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Ms Graber.Both suspects attended Ms Graber’s Spanish class at Fairfield High School, but no disagreement or animosity between them have been established.The timeline of eventsDetails about Ms Graber’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy