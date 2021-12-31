ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Academy delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Atlee 28-27

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0dZc6Ag800

Norfolk Academy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 28-27 victory over Atlee in Virginia girls basketball on December 30.

var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-c1c9d').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Dec. 28, 2021

Zach Powers of Henrico was one of eight Belmont University students to produce a 32-minute documentary during the spring 2021 semester titled, “How Did We Get Here? Nashville Surviving 2020.” The crew spent 13 weeks chronicling the impact of multiple crises on the city of Nashville including the COVID-19 pandemic, protests over racial justice, an election and a Christmas Day bombing. Powers handled all of the location recording and most of the post-production mixing on the film. He also assisted in video production and editing. Powers recently graduated from Belmont with a major in audio engineering technology and a minor in video production.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy